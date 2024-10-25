Strengthening Alliances: U.S. and Allies Enhance Combat Readiness during Carpathian Arc 24 Exercise

SIBIU, Romania – From Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, members of V Corps, 1st Cavalry Division, 4th Security Assistance Brigade, and the Alabama State Partnership Program participated in the Carpathian Arc 24 exercise at the Multinational Corps Southeast (MNC-SE) in Sibiu, Romania.



The exercise was scheduled and directed by MNC-SE to train the Multinational Division Southeast (MND-SE), the 2nd Romanian Infantry Division, and French Framework Forward Land Forces in large-scale combat operations against a peer adversaries, within the context of existing advance plans. Its main purpose was to prepare MND-SE for the 2026 iteration when it will be re-certified as a Warfighting Division.



“Carpathian Arc has been tremendous training from start to finish,” said Brigadier General Matthew W. Brown, Deputy Commanding General - Readiness at V Corps. “This is all about warfighting and our preparedness to deter and defend together. It’s always good to train and learn alongside Allies who are ready to do just that.”



Maj. John Sproul, Chief of Staff of the 1st Cavalry Division’s tactical command, shared a similar sentiment: “Carpathian Arc turned out tremendously well. Our Allies were able to refine their processes, and we are all better off for having gotten another repetition of large-scale combat operation.”



Sproul emphasized the importance of exercises like this, noting that they significantly enhance the U.S. military’s skills and capabilities, allowing for effective collaboration with Allies. Carpathian Arc not only improved operational proficiency but also fostered trust and camaraderie among diverse forces. By building these strong relationships, the U.S. and its Allies can become a cohesive team, ready to tackle challenges together in future operations.



During the exercise, mentorship and coaching took center stage for U.S. personnel, who aimed to improve the skills and combat readiness of their Allies within a collaborative multinational training environment. This initiative fostered stronger partnerships, enhanced operational effectiveness, and built enduring relationships among the participating nations.



“This exercise was important because it presented an opportunity to build rapport and foster relationships while understanding how our NATO partners fight,” said Maj. Jeff Hansen, an advisor with the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade. “This multinational exercise demonstrated NATO interoperability, making us all stronger, more cohesive, and better warfighters.”



As the exercise concluded, U.S. Soldiers and Allies identified gaps and areas for improvement to prepare for future multinational training exercises, including Defender Europe 25. They focused on refining tactics, enhancing communication, and building interoperability to ensure they are better equipped for upcoming collaborative efforts and potential operational challenges.



“Carpathian Arc 24 represents a bold opportunity for a NATO Corps and several major formations to train on and fulfill their core tasks. We’ll integrate lessons learned into future exercises and planning,” Brown said.

