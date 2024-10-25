Airman Gives Back through Mentorship

Photo By Michelle Stewart | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Babb, Keesler Medical Center Group Practice...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Babb, Keesler Medical Center Group Practice Manager, and Credentialing Specialist, 81st Medical Group, Biloxi, Miss., talks to new Airmen during the First Term Enlisted Course Mentorship session on October 18. The program help prepare the Airman to navigate the day-to-day intricacies of the Air Force and cover topics such as military professionalism, resiliency, and financial management. see less | View Image Page

As a young Airman, Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Babb, Keesler Medical Center Group Practice Manager, and Credentialing Specialist, 81st Medical Group, Biloxi, Miss., did not know the importance of finding a dedicated, honest, and authentic mentor. Even as a young noncommissioned officer, he still sought that mentor.

It took several failures for the San Antonio native to realize the transformative power of seeking multiple mentors. This realization that no one person can encompass all the traits or facets of life you may wish to develop and improve upon opened a world of possibilities and growth, empowering me and others to seek diverse mentorship experiences.

“I was fixated on finding that one person when I should have been focused on learning from those who exemplify the positive traits I aimed to cultivate and deepen within myself,” Babb reflected.

“Early on in this journey, I went through the disappointment that most discover. Subsequently, I discovered that some men I turned to for mentorship to develop myself were not what I thought, poisoning those relationships. More importantly, I discovered early on that you must find someone who does not emulate what you seek but will always be straightforward and honest with you - when it comes to hard conversations. Because of all this, the good and bad, I strongly feel the importance of giving back to the new generation of our Airmen,” the 16-year Airman said.

“I have strong faith in down-to-earth straight talk and having the opportunity to speak with Airmen at the First Term Enlisted Center. It has been a humbling experience that has helped rekindle my “bleed-blue” mindset and reaffirmed that our future Air Force (the world’s greatest airpower) is in the right hands, hearts, and minds that will steward it to new height,” he said.

Babb used his experiences from his early days to give back to young Airmen.

During mentoring sessions held for the First Term Enlisted Course, Babb shares military customs and courtesies, military stewardship, the importance of honest speaking, the art and importance of public speaking, being comfortable in uncomfortable situations, adherence to standards of good order and discipline, developing oneself along with subordinates and accountability of superiors, the importance of education and self-development (both personal life and professional life), and the importance of daily physical fitness. He emphasizes how it translates into all facets of one’s life, motivating and inspiring his mentees to strive for their best selves.

During the session, the Airmen are offered the opportunity to ask three questions. Babb then compiles the questions and provides answers to the group. Questions at the Oct. 11 session included how to motivate unit members, how to take college classes, and the process to become a pediatrics doctor.