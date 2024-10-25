NY Air Guard's 106th Rescue Wing welcomes new, high-tech helicopters with special ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McKernan | U.S. Air Force Major General Michael W. Bank, Commander of the New York Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McKernan | U.S. Air Force Major General Michael W. Bank, Commander of the New York Air National Guard, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Michael Tessar, an HH-60W crew chief assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing, during am HH-60W conversion ceremony at the 106th Rescue Wing based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y., October 25, 2024. Tessar was honored as the Dedicated Crew Chief of the 106th's brand-new HH-60W. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah McKernan) see less | View Image Page

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. -- The New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing officially marked the arrival its new HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue fleet during a ceremony held on Friday, October 25 at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base.



The new aircraft will replace the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters formerly flown by the wing. The new high-tech helicopters are more capable than the aircraft they replace.



"This is a momentous occasion which allows for us to reflect on where we are as an organization and where we are headed," said Col. Shawn P. Fitzgerald, commander of the 106th Rescue Wing.



The 106th Rescue Wing relied on the HH-60Gs during missions in Florida, Texas and in North and South Carolina in response to hurricanes and major storms, Fitzgerald said.



The HH-60G, nicknamed the "Golf" by pilots because of its HH-60G designation, was a great aircraft, and played a role in during the Persian Gulf War and in Afghanistan and Iraq, said Capt, Nic Arosemena, a pilot in the wing's 101st Rescue Squadron.



"Its contributions have cemented its reputation as a workhorse of the U.S. Air Force rescue community," Arosemena said.



"The "Whiskey" model you see before you may look almost identical to the Golf, but I can assure you, it is much different," said Fitzgerald.



"So much so that the training of our aircrew and maintainers requires months and additional intensive training and practical hands-on experience. It's not an easy transition," Fitzgerald added.



Major General Michael W. Bank, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and a former commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, said the new helicopters was part of an overall effort to keep the wing combat ready.



"The addition of the 130-J, now the Whiskey, the construction that is going on here for your buildings, you guys are modernizing the wing to be ready for the 21st century Air Force that we need," Bank said.



Major General Raymond F. Shields Jr. the adjutant general of New York, said that the modernization of the wing's aircraft was important in keeping the New York Air National Guard capable of responding to new challenges.



New York recently signed an agreement with the Swedish military to conduct training together, alongside existing agreements with South Africa and Brazil, Shields said.



The 106th Rescue Wing has been heavily involved in training with Brazil and he expects the wing's Airmen, and their new aircraft, to conduct similar missions with Sweden, Shields said.



During the ceremony the wing leadership also honored Tech. Sgt. Michael Tessar, a



West Islip resident, by naming him as the first dedicated crew chief for the brand new HH-60W.



"As advancements in military aircraft technology continue, so too will the skills of myself and my fellow maintainers and aircrew," Tessar said.



"It's an exciting time to be a part of the Air National Guard, especially within the 106th, where we are at the forefront of these innovations and ready to meet all challenges that lie ahead," Tessar added.



The ceremony concluded with a HH-60W demonstration fly by conducted by the first crew qualified in the aircraft, Lt. Col. James Liston and Staff Sgt. Joe Devito.



"Although we celebrate the arrival of our brand new helicopter, we must always remember it is the Airman that makes the system work," said Fitzgerald.



The 106th Rescue Wing is a unit of the New York Air National Guard, stationed at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York.



The wing operates the HC-130J Combat King II and the HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue aircraft. The wing mission is to provide worldwide Personnel Recovery, Combat Search and Rescue Capability, Expeditionary Combat Support, and Civil Search and Rescue Support to Federal and State authorities.