Army Reserve Garrisons Support Recruiting Efforts During San Francisco Fleet Week

Courtesy Photo | Visitors to the San Francisco Fleet Week Humanitarian Assistance Village on the Marina...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Visitors to the San Francisco Fleet Week Humanitarian Assistance Village on the Marina Green hear about the role Camp Parks plays in the San Francisco Area from a Department of the Army Civilian Employee. Army Reserve garrisons Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Parks supported the military and government recruiting mission during the San Francisco Fleet Week at the Marina Green Park, October 11-13, 2024. This was the sixth year Camp Parks participated in this annual event to showcase the garrison and job opportunities available at both installations. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual celebration normally held during the week leading up to the Columbus Day Holiday every October. The U.S. Navy supports the event with air shows featuring The Blue Angels, a parade of ships, and tours of the naval vessels docked along the northern and eastern edges of the Embarcadero portion of the city. The U.S. Army and other government agencies support the Air Show and recruiting efforts on the Marina Green with tents and trailers showcasing each organization. (Photo by Augusta Vargas, FHL Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

San Francisco – Army Reserve garrisons Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Parks supported the military and government recruiting mission during the San Francisco Fleet Week at the Marina Green Park, October 11-13, 2024.

“It was a great opportunity to meet people,” said Army Specialist Loriann Ho, an 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist from Bravo Company, 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion on Camp Parks. “This was my first time attending Fleet Week and I was so surprised on how many people came to the Marina Green to watch the Air Show.”

This was the sixth year Camp Parks participated in this annual event to showcase the garrison and job opportunities available at both installations. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual celebration normally held during the week leading up to the Columbus Day Holiday every October. The U.S. Navy supports the event with air shows featuring The Blue Angels, a parade of ships, and tours of the naval vessels docked along the northern and eastern edges of the Embarcadero portion of the city.

The U.S. Army and other government agencies support the Air Show and recruiting efforts on the Marina Green with tents and trailers showcasing each organization.

“The Camp Parks/Fort Hunter Liggett teams have been critical anchor participants in our Army Village on the Marina Green since we introduced the Army to Fleet Week in 2019,” said Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Gilbert Sanborn. “This year, Soldiers and civilians from 14 Army Reserve, Active Army and California National Guard units participated in the three-day event. They support the three components of the Expo—the Humanitarian Assistance Village (HAV), the STEM Center (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) and the Career Center.”

Sanborn, who has coordinated and organized the Army Village on the Green since its inception, concluded, “the public has a limited and narrow view of what Soldiers do in the Army and the engagement between representatives from Camp Parks and other Army units opens their eyes to the range of career paths available, as well as the training and education that gives Soldiers transferrable skills ion the civilian sector.”

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) and Camp Parks Soldiers and Army Civilians engaged with the public explaining their jobs in the Army and Camp Parks’ unique history in San Francisco’s East Bay.

“I really enjoyed speaking with the people from everywhere who were on the (Marina) Green,” said Camp Parks Directorate of Plans Training Mobilization and Security Garrison Staff Training Non-Commissioned Officer Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cornett. This was the second year for Sgt. 1st Class Cornette participated in Fleet Week. “It’s always a great time to meet people from all over the Bay Area, California and around the world who make their way to the (Marina) Green to watch the Air Show.”

Although this year’s air show was hampered by the weather on Saturday, preventing the Blue Angels demonstration, the crowds were craning their necks skyward Friday and Sunday to watch the Navy aerial acrobatics team.

“It was a lot of fun,” said SPC Ho. “Everyone was so nice and interested in finding out who we are and appreciative of our military service. Plus, this is the first time I’ve ever seen the Blue Angels and watching them here in San Francisco over the Bay was so awesome.”

###