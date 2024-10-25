USACE Critical Public Facilities team assess government offices in Haywood County

Photo By Edward Rivera | Debris from the City of Clyde Fire Department. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Edward Rivera | Debris from the City of Clyde Fire Department. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities team was performing site assessments in Haywood County, N.C. Oct. 26. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities team members from the Hurricane Helene Recovery Field Office in Hickory, N.C., were in Haywood County, N.C., Oct. 26 meeting with officials from the cities of Clyde, Canton, and Waynesville to perform assessments and assist with determining needs for several fire stations and municipal offices that were impacted by Hurricane Helene.



Under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the CPF team can provide temporary replacement facilities such as government office space, police stations, fire stations, medical clinics, and school classrooms for those impacted by Hurricane Helene; units may be modular, interior office space constructed within a large warehouse type building, pre-engineered steel buildings, or large soft sided structures.



“A successful critical public facilities mission incorporates the combined USACE functions of contracting, real estate, environmental, resource management, project management, design, construction oversight, and emergency management,” said CPF Mission Manager Robert Corrales, from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., “Close coordination and partnership with FEMA, State and Local governments, along with other Federal agencies is essential.”



Critical Public Facilities eligibility is determined by FEMA’s Public Assistance Branch. Local Agencies have the option of doing the work themselves and submitting the costs for reimbursement by completing Project Worksheets.



According to Corrales, utility locations, specifically sewer and water availability, are key considerations in selecting a site. Thorough environmental analysis must be completed prior to initiation of construction. Local codes must be considered and coordinated with local agencies as well. Environmental concerns address wetlands, and culturally sensitive areas must be avoided or mitigated. Construction within the floodplain is prohibited in nearly all situations.



“The technical assistance the CPF team provides FEMA Planning Teams can be used to best Identify and recommend potential sites. Additionally, we can provide site layouts for temporary facilities so the critical public facilities need can be determined and addressed, and if required, USACE can also procure modular units for the temporary facilities,” said Corrales.



While in Haywood County, the CPF team assessed the Waynesville and Canton fires stations, along with a fire station and maintenance facilities in Clyde. Each facility is no stranger to the onslaught of a hurricane. Many of the facilities had plaques marking the height of previous flooding from storms, with Hurricane Helene flooding being the highest.



City of Clyde Town Manager, Joy Garland, looks forward to the support offered by FEMA and USACE to continue providing critical services to their citizens. Garland and the citizens of the community are very appreciative of the efforts being provided. “We are grateful for the assistance as we recover from Hurricane Helene.”