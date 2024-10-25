NMRTC Beaufort- Infection Prevention Week

Beaufort S.C.- During the week of October 15th through the 18th, 2024, NMRTC Beaufort recognized Infection Prevention.

Lieutenant Erika Berg and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Santana Parchment created a fun and educational week for the command and staff of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort to bring awareness to Infection Prevention. A few fun educational events that took place during this week; Build a Bug, Infection Control Trivia, and Bacteria or Virus Scavenger Photo Hunt.

During the week emails were sent out with educational information about the a few topics such as healthcare worker sharps safety, chain of infection, healthcare equity in infection control, and standard precautions.

To end the Infection Prevention week each department were challenged to create a “bug” to display. Their bug should identify what disease/condition it causes, how it spreads, how to prevent transmission, and what it looks like.

The Triad and the command staff were all invited to vote on each of these bugs with 3 category options for winners. Occupational Health department won Best Educational board, Medical Homeport won the People's Choice board, and the Main Operating Room won Leaderships Choice.

