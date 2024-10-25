Small Business Industry Day helps stimulate nation’s economy

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Networking is a powerful form of promotion that provides access to the extended circles of each connection made.



For more than 100 business representatives attending the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s (Huntsville Center) Small Business Industry Day 2024, swapping contact information and marketing company capabilities ensures businesses understand how they fit with the Huntsville Center mission.



The Oct. 23 event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration allowed attendees interaction with other business representatives as well as face-to-face engagement with Huntsville Center’s project development teams on hand to clarify requirements and relay future projects requiring contractor capabilities.



Attendee Josh Thiel, Hinz Consulting senior vice president, said the advantages of attending the Industry Day 2024 has been beneficial to his company. Hinz Consulting assists small business with preparing individual bids and understanding government contracting policy and processes. Thiel said face-to-face engagement with small business representatives allows him to provide insight regarding what Hinz’ consulting services can provide.



“This small business event has been spectacular for networking,” Thiel said.



Nicole Boone, Huntsville Center Office of Small Business Programs chief, said Industry Day event is more than a networking event. She said the result of the event improves the nation’s economy while supporting the warfighter.



“We are an integral part of the Army Small Business Programs Team and a premier leader within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Boone said.



“By optimizing business opportunities for small business concerns to support the Center’s many programs strengthen our nation’s economic development.”



Boone said it’s vital that the American taxpayer understands the important role small business plays in supporting Department of Defense.



“So many people see the DOD’s annual budget and they may think that money goes solely to large defense contractors, but in reality, so much of it goes to small business,” she said.



“Last fiscal year, Huntsville Center obligations amounted to more than $2 billion for projects and services supporting all military branches and several other federal agencies,” she said.



Of that $2 billion, Boone said more than $1 billion went to small business as Huntsville Center fully complies with the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act of 1996 and supports the government’s policy of placing a fair proportion of our contracts with qualified small, small disadvantaged, women-owned, HUBZone, veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned business concerns.



“That is money paying for products manufactured in the U.S. and salaries small business pays its employees, so the money is indirectly going back into our communities,” Boone said.



“At Huntsville Center, we consider small business to be the heart of the U.S. economy and a vital part of the Army Corps of Engineers’ procurement process.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.28.2024 Story ID: 484047 Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US Small Business Industry Day helps stimulate nation's economy, by William Farrow