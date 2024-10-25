Fort Sill adds improvements for weathering the storm

Photo By Monica Wood | Roofers replace the roof of one of the historic laundress buildings on Fort Sill,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Roofers replace the roof of one of the historic laundress buildings on Fort Sill, which date back to 1871. Nearly 1,800 homes at Fort Sill succumbed to costly damage caused by severe weather occurrences ranging from heavy winds to hailstorms, exceeding $16 million in repairs during the past three years. see less | View Image Page

In January 2024, Corvias, in partnership with the U.S. Army, launched a project aimed at repairing or replacing 1,600 roofs on homes at Fort Sill to mitigate damage caused by three severe weather events.



Corvias is a public-private partnership that solves infrastructure and energy resilience issues facing their long-term military and higher education partners. Examples include solar panel installment for energy conservation and building renovations to improve resiliency The company has a property management team that provides maintenance and customer service support to their tenants to create safe and high-quality communities. Corvias’ asset management team steps in to evaluate the materials used and determine what alternatives can be used to improve the buildings long-term.



According to Jim Champagne, senior vice president of asset management at Corvias, nearly 1,800 homes at Fort Sill succumbed to costly damage caused by severe weather occurrences ranging from heavy winds to hailstorms, exceeding $16 million in repairs during the past three years. Champagne says Corvias aims to mitigate those costs and remedy the homes that have been damaged to improve the quality of life for service members and their families.



“Corvias is an Army partner […] the goal is to really work with our partner to operate and maintain the homes that are on Fort Sill, improve the quality of life for our service members and their families and provide the best resident experience that they can have living on our installations,” he said. “With these improvements, roof storm damage is expected to be significantly minimized.”



The company has a 50-year contract with Fort Sill, which provides services and management to military members and their families. Now 16 years into their lease, Corvias has produced a total of 1,808 high-quality homes for Fort Sill residents, according to the official Corvias website.



Corvias provides Fort Sill with 1,808 new and renovated, high-end, single-and multi-family homes, including a new neighborhood […] also performed renovations to 808 existing homes, including 332 historic homes.



Sustainable and long-lasting materials were selected for these replacements and repairs. All tile roofs were replaced with synthetic in-kind tiles.



“The new synthetic tiles cost 30% less than the original tiles and are more resilient to extreme weather conditions,” Champagne said.



These synthetic tiles are highly resilient to harsh weather conditions, making them relatively long-lasting. Champagne also stated homes that originally had asphalt shingles will receive innovative fiberglass and Class 3 high-impact-rated asphalt shingle, a design capable of withstanding hail and extreme winds.



At the moment, 1,300 roof replacements are complete out of the 700 scheduled and eight more roofs have received repairs out of the already pre-scheduled 1,600.



These repairs and replacements are expected to end by Spring 2025. Corvias’ website is also available for public viewing to learn more about the company and its partnership with Fort Sill.