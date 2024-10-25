One command sergeant major leaves, another joins 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany – Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua E. Lothspeich, the...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany – Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua E. Lothspeich, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, talks to Hohenfels community members following his ceremonial relinquishment of responsibility. The 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment held a change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 28, 2024 at the Rodney J. Harris Sports and Fitness Center. The unit bade Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua E. Lothspeich farewell and welcomed Tocco. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany – The 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment held a change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 28, 2024 at the Rodney J. Harris Sports and Fitness Center.



The unit bade Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua E. Lothspeich farewell and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Tocco.



Lt. Col. Daniel R. Huff, 1st Bn., 4th Inf. Regt. commander, received the unit colors from Lothspeich and passed them to Tocco, officially signifying the change of responsibility.



Huff, during remarks, said that Lothspeich, as command sergeant major, improved the readiness and the lethality of the battalion. He wished the Lothspeich family the best as they move to their next assignment at Fort Cavazos, Texas.



Of Tocco, Huff said the Soldiers and their Families are lucky to have him. He added that Tocco should lead with his heart.



Lothspeich, during his remarks, thanked the Soldiers and leaders of the battalion, Huff, and many others. He also urged Tocco to have fun in his new role.



The 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment provides opposition forces in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's training area at Hohenfels, Germany to provide realistic joint and combined arms training conditions to the U.S. and its partners.