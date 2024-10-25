Sheppard AFB unveils Airmanship 200 curriculum at conference

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michelle LeMond, 81st Training Wing military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michelle LeMond, 81st Training Wing military training leader flight chief, speaks to Dr. Brian Davis, 2nd Air Force chief training officer, about implementing Airmanship 200 at other wings Oct. 10, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The Airmanship 200 initiative aims to enhance technical training by incorporating critical life skills that will shape Airmen into Air-Minded Warriors, prepared for both professional and personal challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee) see less | View Image Page

The 82d Training Wing Chaplain Corps recently hosted a conference to introduce Airmanship 200, a groundbreaking curriculum set to launch across Air Education and Training Command bases. The initiative aims to enhance technical training by incorporating critical life skills that will shape Airmen into Air-Minded Warriors, prepared for both professional and personal challenges.



The conference, attended by instructors and military training leaders across Second Air Force and senior leaders, including Dr. Brian Davis, 2nd Air Force chief training officer, highlighted the significance of Airmanship 200 in developing the next generation of Airmen.



“This conference highlights where we’re going as a force with Basic Military Training and how your new Airmen will be prepared moving forward,” said Davis. “As we align to a mission-over-function approach, the USAF culture must change from technical specialists to Air-Minded Warriors with technical skills. The primary focus is shifting to support Great Power Competition conflict by producing Airmen and Guardians who possess air and space war fighting competencies with technical skills and are ready to contribute from day one to a combat command.”



While AETC has traditionally focused on technical proficiency, the new curriculum seeks to augment that training by fostering resilience, leadership, teamwork and adaptability—skills essential for success against the Great Power Competition.



The curriculum will equip Airmen with the mental toughness and emotional intelligence necessary to navigate high-pressure situations, both in combat and in daily operations.



Tech. Sgt. Janel Barnes, 37th Training Wing military training leader, attended the conference from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. With 17 years of service, Barnes discussed the importance of mentorship and a need for open communication.



“Coming to this conference has been very enlightening because of the new material that we’ll be implementing to new Airmen,” said Barnes. “With a background in security forces, I see the challenges these Airmen go through because I’ve been in their shoes. I didn’t have Airmanship 200 to help manage stress, so I had to deal with everything alone. Now we’re equipping Airmen from Basic Military Training to tech school to help them deal with different threats and making them Air-Minded Warriors.”



Sheppard AFB was chosen as the launch site due to its extensive role in Air Force training, with leaders emphasizing the importance of development in shaping well-rounded, mission-ready Airmen.