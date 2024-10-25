The People Behind the Home

Courtesy Photo | The Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing team at Ramstein AB, Germany, provides...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing team at Ramstein AB, Germany, provides essential support for service members and their families, managing the largest concentration of US military personnel outside the US. This dedicated team oversees everything from housing assignments, to maintenance, to furnishing, ensuring that every member of the community has a place to call home. see less | View Image Page

For the Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing team, work is more than just providing a place to live. It’s an essential component of the support system for service members and their families. What may seem like simple, routine tasks are the result of careful coordination and consistent effort behind the scenes, ensuring that everyone’s transition to KMC and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is as seamless as possible.



KMC Housing manages everything in-house, from assignments and maintenance to move-out inspections for government-owned properties. Hosting the largest concentration of U.S. military personnel outside the United States, KMC’s vast housing footprint presents challenges not commonly encountered domestically. However, the team ensures that service members not only have a roof over their heads but also feel welcomed and at home.



Helping to lead the effort are Housing Flight Chief Kim Danjou and Housing Manager Jesse West, who oversee housing operations for both on-base and off-base personnel. The team manages 1,661 residences across Ramstein, Vogelweh, and other locations, as well as 1,535 unaccompanied rooms and 13,000 off-base residences.



“Ramstein is a beast. No one prepares you for the scale of it,” Danjou emphasized.



The housing office is organized into multiple sections, each with their own roles and responsibilities. With sections including both general schedule employees and local nationals who work on different schedules, Danjou explained that coordination can be complex. Despite these logistical hurdles, Danjou and West remain committed to their core mission: providing a stable home for military families.



“When they don’t have a home, they aren’t settled, and we have the ability to help them find that home and give them security,” Danjou said.



Janedssa Henderson, the General Officers’ Quarters Manager, oversees the housing for KMC’s general officers. Her team is responsible for managing 15 locations designated for high-ranking officials. From the moment a general arrives, Henderson’s team arranges everything from furniture staging to temporary living arrangements, if needed.



“We aim for ‘plane to pillow,’” she explained.



Henderson added that she appreciates that she can see multiple sections of the housing team’s efforts align.



“General housing is unique because, even though the housing office has different sections, I manage all of them together,” she said. “I get to witness the Furnishings Management, Assistance, and Facilities pieces come together.”



The Furnishings Management Section makes sure that service members have the furniture and appliances they need both on- and off-base. Juan Carillo, Operations Supervisor, oversees six teams contributing to the warehouse operations. Jessica Ford, who manages the FMS truck dispatch section, coordinates deliveries and pickups of furnishings. Her team handles around 14,000 active accounts, and their trucks cover enough ground to circle the globe 2.5 times each year.



“We run five full trucks a day, making 10 stops each in the surrounding villages,” Ford detailed.



Their efficiency has even reduced wait times for FMS during the Permanent Change of Station season from six weeks to less than 10 days, an incredible improvement that showcases the team’s innovation.



Michael Pitt, chief of the Facilities section, and his team oversee on-base housing operations, ensuring homes are well-maintained from move-in to move-out. Pitt further emphasized the difference between working in KMC Housing and in the United States, describing that unlike stateside bases where privatized owners act as a middleman, the Facilities section handles everything directly.



“We get the call straight from the resident to our desk, and we’re the ones providing the service they need,” Pitt explained. “We’re involved in people’s lives by providing one of their most basic needs—shelter. It’s where their kids are at home, where they eat dinner with their family, and that’s a big part of what we do. I’ve realized how significant that really is.”



For those living in the dorms, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samuel Vourjulu and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Buchanan help to maintain a comfortable living environment. As the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Housing Superintendent, Vourjulu serves as the link between customers, the civilian staff, and his unit.



Buchanan, an Airman Dorm Leader, manages in-processing, dorm assignments, and the overall quality of the dorms. He stressed that even small issues, like a leaky faucet or noisy air conditioning, can greatly impact an Airman’s morale. Buchanan also takes pride in the connections he builds.

“On any given day, I could be an ADL, a first sergeant, a supervisor, or even a life coach,” he said. “You never know what these Airmen will need when they come to you.”



Finally, Kristina Wilson, the acting lead of the Assistance section, described her team as being situated at “the heart of everything.” Often the first point of contact for service members and families, they handle everything from in-processing to claims, reimbursements, and special housing needs. When an individual comes in unsure of what they need, they rely on the Assistance section to guide them through the process.



Wilson noted that many of the team members in the Assistance section have military backgrounds, either as veterans, spouses, or children of service members, which deepens their connection to the people they serve. The shared experience allows them to approach their work with both empathy and professionalism, ensuring that they understand the unique needs of service members while adhering to the necessary guidelines and responsibilities.



“Having someone come to our desk and walk out saying, ‘This was nothing like I expected,’ is the most rewarding part,” Wilson said. “You know you've guided them and made the process much more enjoyable and manageable, just as it should be.”.



Each section within the housing team at Ramstein Air Base plays a vital role in maintaining a smooth, well-organized operation. From managing on-base and off-base houses and General Officer Quarters to overseeing unaccompanied housing and furniture logistics, every individual contributes to a larger goal.



“When the family is secure, the service member can do their mission,” Danjou said. KMC Housing’s dedication goes beyond the logistical aspects of their work by creating homes and fostering community for those who serve.