Sky Soldiers begin expert badge training in Italy

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade applies a M50 Joint Services General Purpose Mask (JSGPM), a gas mask, during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training during patrol lanes as part of E3B, Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 21, 2024. This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain.

VICENZA, Italy – Paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, also known as ‘Sky Soldiers,’ are taking part in a special combined competition this week. The Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) together known as E3B, are available to anyone who passes a series of grueling tests held at Caserma Del Din.



Since the start of E3B training on Oct. 21, 2024, more than 1,000 participants from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), as well as units from allied and partner nations have been rigorously going after badges in numerous events. Training day and night, events feature dismounted patrols, medical and weapons lanes, as well as land navigation. The focus is on specific tactics and soldier skills, with the goal of enhancing the participants’ combat effectiveness and overall lethality.



“This is my first time participating in E3B,” said Sgt. Jessica Wilson, a paratrooper with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment (4-319th AFAR), 173rd Airborne Brigade. “I’m mostly excited about the weapons lanes because I’m pretty confident in my knowledge about the weapons systems, but I’m nervous about the medical lanes.”



The E3B challenges paratroopers with a comprehensive assessment of their technical and tactical skills, reinforcing their ability to perform under pressure. It provides an opportunity for soldiers to not only test their proficiency in weapons and land navigation, but also improve their skills in medical and patrol tactics, while fostering leadership development.



“I’m looking forward to the land navigation portion of E3B because I need to improve on that, but I’d like to pick up some leadership skills here while I’m at it,” said Pfc. Christopher Tipton, a paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade. “Earning my Expert Soldier Badge means I can become a better leader. That way, if someone needs help with something that I learned here, I can teach it to them.”



Previous awardees of the event are acting as instructors for each lane during this year's E3B, passing on the knowledge and experience they gained while earning their badges in previous iterations. These veteran badge holders are using their firsthand understanding of the rigorous testing process to guide and mentor soldiers, helping them navigate the challenges of each lane.



“I look forward to improving and getting good at my weak spots, wherever they may be,” said Pfc. Christian Ray, a paratrooper with D Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade. “The instructors are good at their job and I’m learning a lot.”



The E3B event highlights the Army’s focus on developing soldiers who are technically proficient and adaptable, with the capacity to operate in complex environments. Through this rigorous training, participants hone their skills to meet the demands of the modern battlefield.



Along with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the competition features Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of individuals, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every soldier's individual development.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.