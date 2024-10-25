Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Begins SWATT

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRF CSG) units are currently underway conducting surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT).



SWATT provides units with an at-sea training environment designed to increase warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC).



“After months of preparation and individual training, each element of the strike group has arrived competent, proficient, and ready to deploy forward,” said Rear Adm. Thomas P. Moninger, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. “This integrated phase is about taking individual excellence and combining it to build readiness and capability now.”



Participating units include Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).



“SWATT is our earliest opportunity in Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s work-up cycle to hone our warfare area integration at sea and translate our tactical readiness into operational effectiveness. I expect the warships of Destroyer Squadron Two will emerge from this advanced phase training opportunity as true multi-domain combatants ready to fight and win through the rest of integrated phase training.”



SWATT is the premiere advanced tactical training exercise for the surface fleet led by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. The training develops individual, watch team, unit, and warfare commander warfighting capability, and tactical proficiency over a series of in port, live virtual construct, and underway training evolutions.



CSG 12 is the immediate superior in command of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

