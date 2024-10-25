USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS in-service training day empowers staff, builds resilience

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth Services (CYS) hosted an in-service training and recognition day Oct. 11 at the Landstuhl Teen Center, which focused on comprehensive training and resilience-building for CYS staff.



As with all garrison employees, foundational and professional training is essential for CYS staff development.



“These training days are important for bringing us together and allows us to sharpen our skills and professional growth so we can offer better care to children,” said Jared Barrick, CYS coordinator.



CYS supervisory training specialist Melissa Gironda echoed Barrick’s view.



“Having well-trained educators who demonstrate a high level of competence and professionalism builds strong partnerships with parents who then gain confidence leaving their children in our care day to day.”



Before the training began, over 40 CYS staff members were recognized for their hard work and dedication by receiving awards from their respective CYS center’s director. The day’s jam-packed agenda featured classes from CYS trainers as well as experts from the garrison’s workforce development office, the safety office and the USAREUR-AF Ready and Resilient Performance Center. Topics ranged from basic food and safety practices for Direct Care Staff, to leadership skills, resiliency strategies, special needs documentation and effective communication.



With classes tailored for all CYS roles, no stone was left unturned regarding the team’s overall development.



“The special needs paperwork training was especially helpful,” said Cassandre Ferguson, administrative support assistant at Landstuhl School Age Center. “It refreshed us on useful tools and information we might not use daily but are crucial for our program’s smooth operation.”



STRIVING FOR EXCELLENCE



Building on October 2023’s training, this event took a hands-on approach with interactive workshops, real-life scenarios and group discussions to strengthen CYS staff’s resilience and engagement.



“This in-service day prioritized our mental well-being, as well as recognizing achievements and reinforcing our knowledge,” said Gironda.



Months of planning went into identifying key improvement areas from previous participant feedback and new recognition categories, including certificates for Individual Development Plan (IDP) completion, LEAD course graduates and CDA recipients, which highlighted individual achievements and growth within the organization.



DEDICATED TO PROGRESS



CYS staff are encouraged to join upcoming developmental opportunities, including Kids Included Together (KIT) training from Nov. 4-8, featuring program visits, consultations and specialized sessions. Additionally, Gironda and her team are planning an Army Leadership Excellence & Development (LEAD) course scheduled for early 2025.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation’s Child and Youth Services deliver high-quality programs designed to benefit military children, youth, and students while simultaneously aiding the Army Family by mitigating conflicts that can arise between mission readiness and parental responsibilities.



For information on how to join the CYS team, visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/categories/cys-services.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

