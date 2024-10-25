KAMANDAG 8: Multinational Teams, 15th MEU Recon Train Together in Manila

Photo By Cpl. Joseph Helms | U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Joseph Helms | U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Philippine Marines and special operations forces coast guardsmen, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines ride combat rubber raiding craft in formation during training as part of exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines – Marines with Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, partnered with the Philippine Marine Corps’ Force Reconnaissance Group and other multinational recon and special forces units for combined training events at Marine Base Gregorio Lim near Manila, Philippines, Oct. 17-23, 2024, during Exercise KAMANDAG 8.



KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise taking place Oct. 15-25 aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise, with participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps.



Training at MGBL included Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard special operations units that also participated in some of the events.



The events included: jungle survival and patrolling; live-fire exercises; competitive sniper shoots; chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) training; small boat operations; and visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operations. Each event focused on improving interoperability and sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures among the training units to enhance their readiness to respond to a wide range of threats in the Indo-Pacific region.



"This type of training alongside our Philippine FRG counterparts and other multilateral units during KAMANDAG enabled us to all learn from one another," said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jon Bender, commanding officer of Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU. "Collectively, these training events allowed us to refine common tactics, work together in complex and dynamic environments, and build trust between our units. The level of cooperation we’ve shared here is key to maintaining readiness and improving our operational capabilities."



The first training event involved jungle tactics in the dense terrain surrounding MGBL. The combined units focused on surviving and operating in a challenging jungle environment. This included techniques for building shelters, capturing or finding food, starting a fire, as well as moving through thick vegetation while maintaining tactical awareness, communications, and conducting reconnaissance in an area known for its difficult terrain and unpredictable weather.



"The jungle presents unique challenges," said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexis Gonzales, a team leader with Security Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, and a Dallas native. "Learning from the Philippine Marines, who have extensive experience operating in this environment, enhances our ability to succeed in similar conditions."



Several live-fire ranges were conducted during KAMANDAG training at MBGL. Sniper teams from each multinational element worked together, using spotters to guide the shooters in hitting distant targets. The live-fire portion also included a combined medium machine gun range, unknown-distance target range and competitive sniper shoots.



During CBRN training, participants donned M50 gas masks as they trained to respond to a CS gas threat. This rehearsal tested their ability to quickly don protective equipment while remaining calm, effective and able to continue to operate in a contaminated environment.



“The CBRN training allowed the forces to be comfortable operating in adverse environments,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tiago Nunes, a CBRN specialist with the 15th MEU, and a native of Boston. “Everyone involved in the training is now better equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed to stay safe and lethal.”



Another key component of the training included explosive breaching operations, where Marines practiced breaching doors and barriers with controlled explosive charges. This training, essential for small tactical units conducting rapid entry during urban operations or raids, was facilitated by Marines from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Platoon, Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th MEU.



On the water, the combined units used small boats during a raid course focused on scout swimmer operations, infiltration and extraction. The training included formation maneuvers moving quickly through coastal waters, stealthily approaching targets, and withdrawing after completing their missions.



"The amphibious raid training shows our ability to insert forces from the sea and maintain the element of surprise," said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donald Wernick, a reconnaissance Marine with Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, and a native of Virginia. "We conducted drills with numerous repetitions on the basics, which allowed the force to all know their roles and operate as a fluid and cohesive team."



Two of the final exercises involved a gas and oil platform (GOPLAT) and a VBSS maritime interdiction using small boats. The GOPLAT training was simulated at Fort Drum, an island fort near Manila, where the combined Marines walked through their actions during a raid, including securing the platform, eliminating threats and securing key infrastructure. During the at-sea VBSS, U.S. and Philippine Marines approached in small boats to rapidly board a target vessel. The VBSS tested the coordination and timing between the forces, as they boarded the vessel simultaneously, secured key areas and neutralized simulated threats.



The week of multilateral training during KAMANDAG reinforced a shared commitment to regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific. By sharing knowledge, refining common tactics, and strengthening bonds, participating forces are better prepared to conduct joint multilateral operations across a spectrum of challenges.



"Exercises like this enhance the strength and common skills that already exist, especially between 15th MEU’s Recon Marines and Philippine FRG," said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Zahn, a platoon commander with Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU. "This training ensures that we are ready to face threats or respond to crises, together, wherever they arise."



As Exercise KAMANDAG 8 concludes Oct. 25, U.S. and Philippine Marines, along with their multinational like-minded partners, remain committed to advancing their capabilities and enhancing their ability to operate as a cohesive, combined force.