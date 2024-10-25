It's all about helping people

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, the US Navy Blue Angels were performing at the Reno Air Show in Reno, Nevada. They were to be the highlight of the air show. A few miles away, earlier in the morning, Hospital Corpsmen Jessica Baker was standing in front of the famed Reno Arches, holding her six shooter award plaque.



The plaque, a replica six-shooter pistol adorned on a wood plaque that reads “SIX SHOOTER,” is awarded from the NTAG Portland Commanding Officer to those who put six applicants into the Navy in a single month. This is not an easy goal to attain. Most recruiters are happy with two applicants who make it per month and would be absolutely ecstatic with three who get across the finish line. For HM2, there wasn’t excitement in winning an award as much as knowing that she helped others.



“It felt good to hear people’s stories and guide them in a direction that can help change their lives, but also from a competitive side I felt accomplished I was able reach a new milestone I set for myself.”



Petty Officer Baker is a hospital corpsmen by trade, one of the Navy rates that is centered on helping people. With that as a background, recruiting has come naturally because it gives her a chance to help people change their lives for the better. As a reservist, she is currently on CANREC orders that end in July, 2025. With her success, and ability to help others, she plans on extending to continue her mission in Navy recruiting.



After posing under the arches, with plaque in hand, at 0700 on a Saturday morning, Petty Officer Baker was ready to head to the air show and start her day in support of the Blue Angels. As she was packing up her award, a man passed her on the street and enquired about the award, and the uniform. He though she was part of the Army and Baker corrected him, stating that the replica pistol was an award received for a job well done. At the end of the two-minute conversation, they had exchanged numbers because the gentleman wanted to talk more. A few minutes, and a couple of texts later, and Baker had set yet another appointment for the month. In the end, he was not qualified, but that doesn’t keep her from grinding every day. She knows that recruiting is more than just numbers and that her main goal remains to help people.



“I know life isn’t always easy,” she said. “If I can be that bridge to excel somebody into a better situation, I’m more than happy to share the information and tools I have to help someone.”

