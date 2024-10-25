Congressman Garamendi recognizes 2024 Women of the Year

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and his...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and his spouse Kristen Johnson, stand for a group photo with the 2024 Women of the Year awards recipients assigned to Team Travis at the Benicia Veterans Memorial Hall at Benicia, California, Oct. 23, 2024. Congressman John Garamendi, congressional representative of California’s 8th District, honored 42 women from the 8th Congressional District of California, eight of whom are from Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

Congressman John Garamendi, congressional representative of California's Eighth Congressional District, recognized 42 outstanding women, including eight individuals from Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 23, 2024.



According to Congressman John Garamendi's webpage, the 2024 Women of the Year awards are an effort to publicly honor outstanding women residing in California's Eighth Congressional District”. Each of the women recognized was nominated by their peers for their leadership and work towards trying to create a positive impact through their professional work, service to the community and volunteer efforts.



"Each and every one of the honorees today has been absolutely critical in their community," said Congressman Garamendi. "So many different communities are represented here, but in every one of those communities, there is a woman or maybe several that have developed, over the years, the opportunity for that community to prosper."



Patricia Garamendi, Congressman Garamendi's wife and a community advocate, emphasized the privilege of recognizing outstanding women through the annual Women of the Year award.



"I'm honored to be here once again to introduce your Congress member who has honored women in this District for 14 years," said Mrs. Garamendi. "When women succeed, America succeeds, and we know that."



The recipients were honored and received a Congressional Commendation, which will be recorded in the Congressional Record. Travis AFB award recipients included:



• Col. Lisa Palmer – 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander

• Lt. Col. Christie Taylor – 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander

• Maj. Ava Margerson – 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs chief

• Capt. Rachel Marron – 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander

• Chief Master Sgt. Sandrine Hanley – 60th Medical Group senior enlisted leader

• Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover – 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief

• Ms. Sigrid Perkins – 60th Force Support Squadron deputy director

• Ms. Daria Bautista – 60th Air Mobility Wing command secretary



Garamendi annually highlights women who have excelled in fields ranging from public service and education to healthcare and military leadership. These honorees are recognized not only for their professional achievements but also for their commitment to trying to create meaningful impacts within their communities.



"I think all of you learned about an incredible array of women who are the foundation for these communities," said Congressman Garamendi. "These 42 women are women who have made a difference and continue to make a difference in their communities."