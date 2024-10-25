JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska– The members of the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team hosted Fire Prevention Week 2024 during the week of Oct. 6, 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Fire Prevention Week FPW is an annual event held throughout the US that helps raise awareness about fire safety and prevention. The event was established by the National Fire Protection Agency in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.



“Fire Prevention Week allows us to focus solely on educating the public about the risks of fires, how to prevent fires, and what to do in the event of a fire and can help save lives,” said Tech. Sgt. Joseph Dempsey, fire prevention noncommissioned officer in charge.



Dempsey stated each year has a theme and this year’s theme was “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”. JBER’s fire team hosted several events for Fire Prevention Week to help teach fire safety to families and service members on JBER.



“This year we focused on getting out in public through multiple events. We hosted a meet and greet at the Aurora Housing Community Centers, a main event at the Exchange, a movie night, and a collaboration event with the 733d FSS at the Arctic Oasis,” said Justin Pederson, lead fire inspector. “We hosted three open houses with our Anchorage School District schools as well”.



The goal of the JBER fire team this year was to meet the community they serve, provide Fire Safety messages, and answer any safety questions that the community had.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 18:10 Story ID: 483985 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Fire Prevention Week 2024, by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.