Challenge Cup pits US Marines against Royal Marines at 2024 Marine Corps Marathon

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – 10 U.S. Marines will compete against the British Royal Navy and Marines during the Challenge Cup at the 2024 Marine Corps Marathon, Washington D.C., Oct. 27.



The Marines make up the All-Marine Running Team, which consists of active-duty and reservist personnel, all who compete across the globe in races representing the U.S. Marine Corps.



“These runners are the pinnacle of running prowess in the Marine Corps,” explained Col. Joseph Galvin, the All-Marine Marathon Team coach for the past 12 years. “By displaying their talents, they not only encourage other Marines to focus on their goals but show the entire nation what a Marine is all about.”



The Challenge Cup is a friendly competition dating back to 1978, where the U.S. Marines and their counterparts across the pond compete in a friendly rival race-within-a-race.



“The Challenge Cup is the most traditional and cherished ‘competition within the wider competition’ of the Marine Corps Marathon, because it’s between two of the most storied and revered miliary institutions in the world,” said Alex Hetherington, the director of the MCM Office, “and because the respect is mutual, and extends beyond respect to trust and admiration; the competition is fierce, and victory is both coveted and meaningful.”



The record for the men’s race as it stands now is 28 Royal Navy and Marines to 16 U.S. Marine Corps; for the women’s, it’s 16 U.S. Marine Corps to the four Royal Navy and Marines.



“I have been fortunate enough to make many lifelong friends representing the Marine Corps Running Team and competing against the other services and the Royal Navy and Marine Corps,” said Lt. Col. Sean Francis Xavier Barrett, an All-Marine Athlete and 2003 graduate of St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California.



Last year, the U.S. Marines beat the British in the women’s race, but the British Royals won the Challenge Cup for the men’s team.



“As the team manager I am always immensely proud of those athletes under me,” said, Chief Petty Officer Bryn Phillips, who is also a squadron workforce controller for 815 Naval Air Squadron at the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovilton, Somerset, in the U.K. “It is one of the greatest honours to be able to lead them to the start line knowing that the rest of the race is down to them and lift the trophy at the end.”



The last time where a team won both the men’s and women’s race occurred in 2018, championed by the U.S. Marines.



This year, the Marines plan to take the entire cup again.



“We look forward to coming out on top this year,” said Barrett.



The All-Marine Running Team competes in numerous events each year to include All-Armed Forces events like the Marine Corps Marathon and the Armed Forces Cross Country Championships. They also compete in the Historic Half-Marathon and the Big Half Marathon in London as an annual event named the Warriors Across the Sea Challenge. If you are another Marine is interested in the All-Marine Running Team, please contact Galvin at joseph.galvin@usmc.mil.



For more information about the 49th Marine Corps Marathon or to set up an interview with an All-Marine Marathon Athlete, contact Marine Corps Base Quantico Communication Strategy and Operations Office Capt. Karen Jensen at (703) 784-3255 or karen.jensen@usmc.mil.

