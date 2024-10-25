Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Speaks at AFCEA’s TechNet Indo-Pacific Conference

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins local ROTC and...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks at AFCEA’s TechNet Indo-Pacific in Honolulu, Oct. 24, 2024.

    Part of a three-day conference by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii, the event focuses on new and complex challenges facing a joint multi-domain environment, emerging and evolving technology capabilities, and the potential impact of regional defense issues on industry and government with an emphasis on varied perspectives from across the region.

    Cyber military representatives from USINDOPACOM, Defense Information Systems Agencies Pacific Command and U.S. Pacific Fleet, among others, participated in panels and demonstrations on innovation and implementation of cyber throughout the region, to include rapid deployment of trusted networks and private 5G in compromised environments, synchronizing and integrating cyber effects in defense, leveraging AI as essential force multiplier, and challenges to a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

    Throughout events, leaders emphasized the continued importance of leading, training, and cultivating signal and cyber teams for competition and conflict.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

