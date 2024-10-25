Galveston hometown hero helps lead Navy Medicine outreach during Navy Week

Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | During Galveston Navy Week, Capt. Matthew Loe and the Navy Medicine team visited...... read more read more Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | During Galveston Navy Week, Capt. Matthew Loe and the Navy Medicine team visited University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas, his alma mater, on Oct. 24 to reconnect with former colleagues and school leaders. The visit included an executive meeting where discussions on shared priorities such as trauma care, research, and brain health were highlighted, enhancing the partnership between UTMB and Navy Medicine to create future educational and career opportunities for veterans and service members. Hundreds of Sailors are participating in more than 75 events throughout Galveston during the Navy Week from Oct. 21 – 27, 2004. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.) see less | View Image Page

During Galveston Navy Week from Oct. 21 - 27, Capt. Matthew Loe, the executive officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Lemoore, returned to his roots with a renewed sense of pride and purpose. Growing up in the Galveston-Houston area, Loe has a deep connection to the culture and community that shaped his path to the Navy and the career in nursing that has become his life’s work.



Loe graduated from South Houston High School in 1986, where he was part of a large student body of about 3,000 students. After high school, he attended San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, earning an Associate of Arts in Aviation Management in 1988 and an Associate of Science in 1992. His passion for helping others led him to nursing, and he later graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1995. Loe went on to earn his Master of Science in Nursing from University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in 2001, and he completed his Doctor of Nursing Practice at Texas Tech Health Science Center in Lubbock. Texas. in 2011.



For Loe, returning to Galveston during Navy Week is deeply personal. He considers Galveston a place for retreat where he grew up experiencing hard work demonstrated by his family working in the oil and gas industry.

“They taught me the value of hard work and to keep working to achieve your goals,” he reflected. “That culture here has been a huge part of who I am. When I was accepted to attend UTMB, I felt compelled to be here. The environment provided me with the focus I needed to succeed in my studies and launch my career in Navy Medicine.”



Loe recalls his time working at UTMB, where he met his wife, Cynthia, who worked in the blood bank. Their love story began in Galveston with a Valentine’s Day date at Fisherman’s Wharf in 1996, and he proposed at East Beach later that year. They were married at Moody United Methodist Church in May 1997, solidifying their connection to the island. The couple, along with their children, Wesley, a student at San Jacinto College in Maritime Studies, and Danielle, who attends Lemoore High School in California, continue to hold Galveston close to their hearts.



One of Loe’s most memorable experiences in the Navy took place in Galveston. In Sep. 9, 2006, as a Navy lieutenant, he played a key role in supporting the commissioning of the USS Texas, a Virginia-class attack submarine.



“As a nurse practitioner, I was able to support the almost 10000 visitors who attended the ceremony at the Galveston Wharf,” Loe recalls. “Growing up on the Texas Gulf Coast, I had visited the USS Texas battleship, so supporting the commissioning of the submarine gave me a sense of pride to contribute to such a significant event in my hometown.”



Loe’s career in Navy nursing has taken him around the world, but he credits the lessons learned in Galveston for shaping his approach to leadership and care.

Galveston’s maritime culture instilled in him a respect for the sea and the people who work on it, he explained. “That respect and experience I’ve learned has carried over into my Navy career working with Sailors and Marines.”



As part of the Navy Medicine team, Loe’s local knowledge and connection to the community played a crucial role in outreach during Navy Week. One highlight was a visit to Shriners Children’s Texas in Galveston, where Loe had his first clinical rotation as a nursing student.

“It was special to return to Shriners and share that experience with my Navy Medicine colleagues,” he said. “It reminded me of the care and compassion that is so important in our profession.”



Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and chief of the Navy Medical Corps, who led the Navy Medicine team during the Navy Week praised Capt. Loe’s influence throughout the events.



“Capt. Loe’s deep connection to the Galveston community was instrumental in fostering a collaborative atmosphere throughout our Navy Medicine team’s events during Navy Week,” Valdes said. “His familiarity with the local culture and his long-standing relationships with institutions like UTMB and Shriners Children’s Texas allowed the Navy Medicine team to engage more meaningfully with these organizations. His personal ties to the area created a sense of shared purpose, helping us highlight the importance of Navy Medicine in a way that resonated with the community.”

Another meaningful moment for Loe was speaking with students at Ball High School, where he once worked with the school nurse during his nursing studies.

“Interacting with the students and talking to them about their aspirations for the future was inspiring,” he said. “Seeing their embrace of the Navy team made a memorable moment for me. It was a reminder of how impactful the Navy can be in shaping futures.”



For Capt. Loe, returning to Galveston is more than just a trip down memory lane. It’s a chance to give back to the community that supported him and his family throughout their years in the area.

“The people of Galveston have always shown me and my family incredible support, and I’m grateful for the opportunities the Navy has given me to return home and serve,” he shared. “I encourage anyone interested in the Navy to explore the vast opportunities it offers—not just in serving the country, but in being part of a proud maritime tradition that runs deep in places like Galveston.”



As Navy Week continues, Capt. Loe’s journey from the Gulf Coast to the Navy serves as a testament to the strength of community, the power of hard work, and the lasting impact of local culture on one’s life and career.



Navy Week focus a variety of outreach events, equipment, and personnel for a week-long series of engagements with the public, key influencers, and organizations across the local community. Hundreds of Sailors are participating in more than 75 events throughout Galveston during the Navy Week. A full schedule can be found at: outreach.navy.mil