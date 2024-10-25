Winnsboro native serving at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay on the path to becoming an officer

Courtesy Photo | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Petty Officer 1st Class Bashanda Peay, a hospital corpsman...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Petty Officer 1st Class Bashanda Peay, a hospital corpsman assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, was selected to become a naval officer through the Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program. Peay has served the Navy for 18 years and will commission in the medical field. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams, Navy Office of Community Outreach



Millington,Tenn. - Petty Officer 1st Class Bashanda Peay, a native of Winnsboro, South Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Peay graduated from Fairfield Central High School in 2006.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Winnsboro.



“Growing up in Winnsboro, I learned the value of hard work and determination," said Peay. "It's a small town where everyone knows each other, and the sense of community taught me the importance of perseverance and supporting one another. That work ethic, ingrained in me from my early days, has been my guiding light throughout my Navy career. It's the backbone of every challenge I've faced and every goal I've achieved. The lessons from Winnsboro have stayed with me, reminding me to always give my best, no matter the circumstances. It's that unwavering commitment to hard work and community spirit that has shaped who I am today.”



Peay joined the Navy 18 years ago. Today, Peay serves as a hospital corpsman.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to carve my own path and take control of my future." said Peay "I dreamed of going to college, but I also wanted to earn that opportunity myself, to stand tall knowing I worked hard for it. The Navy offered me that chance—to learn, grow, and serve my country, all while building a foundation for my dreams. It was a decision fueled by a desire for independence and a commitment to my own potential. Every challenge I've faced and every lesson I've learned has been a step toward becoming the person I always hoped to be."



Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Peay serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Peay has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was the moment I saw my name on the list for Medical Service Corps Officer," said Peay. "It felt like a culmination of all the sleepless nights, relentless training, and unwavering commitment. That moment was a testament to the perseverance and dedication that fueled my journey. It wasn't just about the rank; it was about the recognition of all the sacrifices and hard work. Knowing that I had earned this honor through sheer determination made it incredibly fulfilling. It's a milestone continually reminding me of the power of resilience and the incredible heights we can reach when we commit fully to our goals."



Peay can take pride in serving America through military service.



“Serving in the Navy means everything to me," said Peay. "It's about safeguarding the freedom we all cherish, ensuring the security of our nation, and creating a pathway to a better life—for myself and countless others. It's a profound commitment to a cause greater than any individual, and it's given me a sense of purpose and belonging. The Navy has not only provided me with a stable and secure career but also with the opportunity to grow, learn, and forge a life filled with meaning and pride. Every day I serve, I'm reminded of the incredible impact we have on the world, and that is the greatest honor of all.”