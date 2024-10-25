162nd Wing SFS Defenders return home from deployment

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz.- More than a dozen Airmen from the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron returned home after a six-month deployment, Sunday, Oct. 13. The Defenders deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, supporting combat power of joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.



During their 190 plus-days deployment, the 162nd Wing SFS Defenders provided vital base defense operations. They ensured the safety and security of more than 3,000 coalition forces in addition to Other Country Nationals and provided flight-line security on an active runway, safeguarding multiple airframes.



Defenders were equipped with tactical vehicle certifications, extensive training in heavy weapons and multiple small arms qualifications.



“We are very proud of every member of this team," said Chief Master Sgt. Dion Hawkins, 162nd Wing SFS Senior Enlisted Leader. “Our non-commissioned officers performed extraordinarily well, outpacing some of their active-duty counterparts. Leading flights and shifts of more than 30 Total Force Defenders, demonstrating a high level of confidence in their leadership abilities.”



In addition to their ongoing defensive roles, Defenders vetted hundreds of OCNs, personnel, and vehicles, daily, facilitating base access.



“Our Defenders rose to the challenge, operating in a dynamic and often high-stakes environment,” Chief Hawkins said. “Their commitment to excellence ensured that our coalition partners and aircraft remained secure and operational.”



By maintaining a strong presence and leading effective operations, Defenders demonstrated the United States’ commitment to its allies. Additionally, this deployment provided the opportunity for personal and professional growth.



“The return of our defender's marks not only a squadron success, but personal triumphs as well,” said Chief Hawkins. “All but one of our Defenders were first-time deployers, a testament to their courage and dedication, their experience and professionalism were instrumental in navigating the complexities of this deployment.”



While Defenders were deployed, many of their loved ones took on dual roles, managing both household and family responsibilities. Now that the deployment is complete, Defenders will take time to reacclimate, reconnect, and reintegrate with their families at home.



“Their unwavering dedication and commitment have set a high standard for all,” Chief Hawkins said. “They exemplify what it means to be a lethal, multifaceted and adaptable mission-ready Airman.”



Security Forces Defenders are part of the largest career field in the Air Force. Defenders are skilled in law enforcement, base defense, and safeguard critical assets both in combat zones and at home. Perfecting these skills enables the 162nd Wing to provide mission-ready Airmen to protect the people, property, and resources of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Coalition partners.

