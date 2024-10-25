24/7 self-service mini market opens in dormitory 764

Airmen now have a new dining option with the grand opening of a 24-hour mini market in dormitory 764 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 24, 2024.



This is the fourth mini market to be installed across the base, providing another affordable and convenient option for Airmen in training, working unconventional hours or in need of a quick refreshment.



“The newly added retail unit provides additional convenience for Airmen who need a late-night snack or a quick refuel,” said Barbara Commons, Little Rock AFB Exchange general manager. “Having a retail unit right down the hall gives Airmen another accessible option for food, beverages and select toiletries, too, that support their readiness and resiliency.”



The mini market is operated by the Exchange, but the self-service format allows Airmen the freedom to check-out on their own convenience.

