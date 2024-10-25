Woodson Health Clinic Offers Flu Vaccine to TRICARE eligible beneficiaries

Rock Island Arsenal Woodson Health Clinic team offers seasonal influenza

vaccine for eligible TRICARE beneficiaries ages 6 months to 64.



Soldiers and their family members assigned to Woodson Health Clinic may walk-in to receive the flu vaccine 1-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, Patients with scheduled appointments can also receive the flu vaccine during their visit. After active-duty personnel receive the flu vaccine, they should take documentation proof to the local unit medical personnel or to the WHC to be updated in their medical record.



TRICRE beneficiaries not enrolled to WHC and those over 65 can receive the flu vaccine from a TRICARE approved network medical provider.



“We encourage everyone to take advantage of receiving the flu vaccine annually, which can help prevent or lessen the severity of flu,” said Blanchfield Army Community Hospital public health nurse, Capt. Gregory Richter. “For individuals to receive the most protection in this region, we recommended our beneficiaries get the vaccine between October and December.”



Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some people, including those aged 65 years and older, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications.



Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes.



Richter emphasized that the best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is by getting vaccinated each year.

