Team Moody hones FARP techniques with German Airmen

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen assigned to the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point team and the 71st Rescue Squadron practiced rapid refueling techniques with members of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, Oct. 22-24, 2024, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The Bundeswehr recently received the final delivery to complete their newly acquired fleet of KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, positioning them to extend their operational capabilities and enhance their refueling program with support from technical experts here at the 23rd Wing.



Gary Johnson, 23rd Wing FARP program manager, said the NATO partners reached out after seeing an online video of a FARP operation that his team conducted in Africa. Intrigued by the operation, the Bundeswehr was interested in growing this capability.



“It’s an Air Force Special Operations Command program,” said Johnson. “We hit the ground, refuel an airplane and be gone in 30-45 minutes max. By the time they figure out we’re there, we’re leaving.”



Over the course of three days, Moody Airmen explained their tactics, techniques and procedures before demonstrating the operations to the 17 visiting German service members, thereby expanding combined knowledge and experience on the refueling program.



“We have a good reputation, and we’re well known throughout the entire Air Force,” Johnson said. “Working with the Germans – it’ll expand their capability, and it’ll also work for us if we have to do any joint rescue, giving us more flexibility getting fuel into the rescue helicopters.”



For such a specialized program, there are no kits or equipment that come ready out of the box. The unique mission set and airframe requires the know-how of refueling experts to get the right pieces of equipment and assemble them to perform fast refueling in an austere environment. Team Moody specializes in Agile Combat Employment, and sharing best practices with allies builds stronger ties for when support is needed.



“This is my first opportunity working with a partner nation and conducting any type of training with them,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Smith, 23rd LRS Fuels Information Service Center section chief. “The key objective is to teach the fundamentals of the FARP operation and getting them to understand how all our equipment, components and pieces go together.”



Following classroom lessons, the participants practiced and put the theoretical knowledge to use by hooking up the FARP kit to an HC-130J Combat King II, pressurizing the fuel lines and learning the tricks of the trade.



“We've been incredibly impressed by the professionalism and expertise of the Moody AFB team,” said German Air Force Capt. OF2 Markus Depperman, Air Mobile Protection Team. “We felt very welcomed from the moment we arrived and are grateful for the hospitality and the unique training here that will enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen our partnership going forward.”



After three days of in-depth instruction by Moody AFB subject matter experts, the Bundeswehr can bring how the 23rd Wing conducts FARP back to their fellow service members and strengthen the rescue community’s global reach.

