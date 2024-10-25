AFMC to host AcqDemo Ask-Me-Anything

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual AcqDemo Ask-Me-Anything event, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft TEAMS.



The event is an opportunity for AFMC personnel to ask questions of a senior leader panel on the upcoming Acquisition Demonstration Project expansion, slated for completion in June 2025.



Panelists include:



--Lorna Estep, Executive Director, AFMC

--Kathy Watern, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel, and Services

--Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

--Angela Tymofichuk, Executive Director, Air Force Sustainment Center

--Anthony Everidge, Executive Director, Air Force Installation Contracting Center

--Eva Askins, Acquisition Career Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition

--Sharon Johnson, Director of Personnel, Air Force Test Center



The link to the TEAMS event will be sent to all personnel through internal channels.



Individuals can submit questions ahead of the event by emailing AFMC.A1KI.Workflow@us.af.mil. All questions should be submitted by Nov. 8. Live questions will be taken as time permits during the event.



Learn more about AcqDemo at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AcqDemo/.

