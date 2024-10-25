Photo Story: Illinois Cavalry Troops Train with live TOW missiles at Fort McCoy

Photo By Claudia Neve | Soldiers from the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Soldiers from the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard train on a live-fire range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 29, 2024. They honed their skills using live TOW missiles, a long-range precision anti-tank weapon system. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard trained on a live-fire range at Fort McCoy on Aug. 29, 2024, where they honed their skills using live TOW missiles, a long-range precision anti-tank weapon system.



The TOW missile is a wire guided missile that is launched from a tube.



The missile has a conventional layout with the warhead at the front, cruciform wings in the middle, four control vanes and single-stage solid propellant rocket motor at the rear.



