    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Story by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard trained on a live-fire range at Fort McCoy on Aug. 29, 2024, where they honed their skills using live TOW missiles, a long-range precision anti-tank weapon system.

    The TOW missile is a wire guided missile that is launched from a tube.

    The missile has a conventional layout with the warhead at the front, cruciform wings in the middle, four control vanes and single-stage solid propellant rocket motor at the rear.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 13:29
    Story ID: 483942
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Illinois Cavalry Troops Train with live TOW missiles at Fort McCoy, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

