Percival Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Sasha Percival graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Sasha Percival graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 24, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Sasha Percival graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 24, 2024.



Percival, from Suffolk, Virginia, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream.



“I’ve wanted to join the military since I was very young,” Percival said. “After high school I went to college and took a job right away, and I guess I got kind of side-tracked. Last year I had a conversation with my wife, and she asked me why I’d never taken the plunge. At the time I just laughed it off. I thought the opportunity had passed me by, but the more I thought about it the more I decided that I didn’t want to have any regrets. I found a recruiter and decided it was time to fulfill my lifelong career ambition. I love living in the U.S. and I’m honored to be able to protect and serve the country I call my home.”



Percival, 37, graduated from Hartshead High School in the U.K., where she a member of the soccer and rugby teams. Following high school, Percival attended the University of South Wales and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Percival is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Percival, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“Winning the award is an honor,” says Percival. “I always put 100 percent effort into everything that I do, but I never expected that I would find myself in this position. There are so many other exceptional recruits here that I honestly never considered that I would win an award. I am extremely grateful and feel privileged to receive recognition, and I cannot wait to continue working hard to achieve my goals as I move on to training school and the fleet.”



Percival’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Yeoman (YNC) Dale Baluyot, Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class (AWF1) Brittany Diaz and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Ricky Bryant, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“I was very lucky to have such a diverse group of RDCs,” she said. “Each one of them brought their own unique qualities and experiences to share with us that enabled us to become the best Sailors we can be. We were all held to the highest standard from the very first day to the very last day, which made me strive to never settle for being average. They’ve given me the foundation for the rest of my naval career.”



Additionally, Percival said her family helped push her to success.



“My wife will always be my number one source of motivation,” Percival says. “I wanted to make her proud, as I wouldn’t be here today receiving this award without her support. Being recognized is my way of thanking her for all she’s done for me and for allowing me to follow my dreams. She never doubted me even when I doubted myself.”



Percival said her biggest challenge was learning to communicate with such a diverse group of people.



“Being older, it was tough at times to live with 18- to 21-year-olds. Even though this was extremely challenging, it also turned out to be one of the most rewarding parts of boot camp. I’m used to socializing with people my age who have similar interests, so being forced to step outside my comfort zone and broaden my circle in order to form bonds with so many different kinds of people made me grow on a personal level. I believe I’m a better person for having this experience and I’m going to take these lessons with me as a reminder to always keep an open mind.”



After graduation, Percival will attend Aviation Structural Mechanic (AM) “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, where she will learn basic aviation structural mechanics, aviation theory, and other relevant skills.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.