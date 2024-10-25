Forging Bonds: The Importance of Teamwork in the Navy

Sailors from Division 298 stepped off the bus at Recruit Training Command, surrounded by strangers that would soon become friends. Each one coming from a different background. Some fresh out of high school. Others, veterans to adulting, and looking for a change. But, as the weeks of training passed, the recruits transformed from strangers into a tight-knit team, connected by their experience and a Chicago sports team.



On July 29th, 28 future Sailors took their oath of enlistment on Guaranteed Rate Field during the 38th annual White Sox Navy Night. A little over two months later, surrounded by family, friends and shipmates, the division graduated.



But before the Sailors officially graduate, they eat one final dinner together, known as “Pizza Night.” Division 298 was joined by former White Sox player Michael Huff and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Command Master Chief, Master Chief Nathan Hon.



Huff ate with the Sailors and then shared words of encouragement as they prepared for their next step in their Naval career. The theme of his message: teamwork and perseverance.



“I used to play high school sports, and I wasn’t the captain. I didn’t get college scholarships, so I walked on and earned one,” Huff said. “I went to Northwestern because my sister was diagnosed with leukemia. And all of the sudden, doors started to open and I was part of the team. I came back to Chicago through the minor leagues. And for me, that was the best time.”



Huff went on to play seven years in the major leagues, including three seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He recalled stories of his time in the majors, sharing that some of the most influential moments of his career didn’t play out on the field.



“You never know when someone will ask you to step up and cover someone else’s back. And when you do that, people will notice,” Huff said. “If you’re doing your part of something bigger, then that bigger has a better chance of success.”



He also shared how he wasn’t always the best player on his team, but was able to be successful in supporting and working together with his teammates. He encouraged the Sailors to do the same.



“You’re all coming from different places. Maybe it wasn’t the best where you were,” Huff said. “But now you’re here and you’re together as part of a team. And what you’re doing is so incredibly important.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes covers Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin and Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Headquartered in North Chicago, NTAG Great Lakes has 30 recruiting stations and employs more than 150 military and non-military personnel.

