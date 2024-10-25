Honoring the Lifesavers: 18th Annual Angels of the Battlefield Award Ceremony

Photo By Otis Toussaint | In Washington, D.C., the Armed Services YMCA hosted the 18th Annual Angels of the...... read more read more Photo By Otis Toussaint | In Washington, D.C., the Armed Services YMCA hosted the 18th Annual Angels of the Battlefield Award Ceremony, honoring courageous medics, corpsmen, and pararescuemen. Among the awardees, Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Twigg was recognized for his exceptional skill and compassion, highlighted by his recent lifesaving actions during a choking incident at Fort Moore. He received his award from Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Sprunger, USAMEDCOM Command Sergeant Major. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 23, 2024) -- The Armed Services YMCA hosted the 18th Annual Angels of the Battlefield Award Ceremony in Arlington, Virginia. The event is dedicated to recognizing the brave men and women who serve as medics, corpsmen, and pararescuemen, those who are often the unsung heroes in the line of duty, risking their lives to save others on the battlefield and beyond. Among the awardees this year is Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Twigg, an example of compassion, skill, and unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers and civilians alike.



SFC Tyler Twigg: A Lifesaver in Every Moment



The story of Twigg reflects the essence of an Angel of the Battlefield. Whether in the heat of a combat zone or responding to a crisis at home, his medical expertise made the difference between life and death. As a combat medic, Twigg’s mission extends beyond the battlefield, as he continuously exemplifies the highest standards of Army medicine.



While stationed at Fort Moore, Georgia, Twigg used the skills he honed during his deployments and garrison training, to save the life of a civilian who was choking. This incident may have taken place far from the frontlines, but it demonstrated that the readiness of an Army medic is constant. A central focus of the ceremony was the recognition of readiness, a key principle within Army medicine. Readiness involves being prepared to act in any situation, whether in combat or during routine activities. Twigg’s service exemplifies this principle through his consistent ability to respond swiftly and effectively in critical situations.



Combat Ready Care at the Point of Need.



In his years of service, Twigg has earned a reputation for remaining calm in the most challenging circumstances. From his deployments in Afghanistan to his time at Fort Moore, his actions have consistently demonstrated his character and competence, inspiring trust.



The U.S. Army Surgeon General’s nested priority of maintaining combat-ready medical forces underscores the importance of realistic and threat-informed training that ensures both tactical and technical proficiency. Twigg embodies this consistent focus on readiness, ensuring he is prepared to handle the most challenging medical emergencies, regardless of location. He was recognized for a recent incident at Fort Moore, where Twigg intervened to save a choking civilian, demonstrating that readiness extends beyond the battlefield. His ability to apply his skills in everyday situations reflects the Army's emphasis on preparedness, ensuring that medics are always ready to respond, no matter the environment.



Training That Saves Lives: Readiness at Its Core



Another critical message of the event focused on the importance of training. In Twigg’s case, his extensive preparation has been a cornerstone of his success as a combat medic. From his Airborne qualifications to his constant medical training, Twigg has continually sought out opportunities to enhance his skills. This dedication has paid off time and again when lives were at stake.



Twigg’s swift response in a critical situation at Fort Moore was not just a lucky instinct, but the result of years of rigorous preparation. Every drill, every lesson, and every experience in the field contributed to his ability to act decisively when it mattered most. This is the power of training in the Army’s medical ranks—it builds readiness that doesn’t just prepare soldiers for combat, but also for everyday crises.



A Guardian on the Battlefield and Beyond



As much as Twigg is a soldier, he is equally a guardian of life. Twigg’s competence and character are key factors that inspire trust among his fellow soldiers. This trust is a crucial element in the relationship between medics and those they care for, particularly in combat situations where lives are on the line. Twigg’s technical expertise, coupled with his calm demeanor, ensures that his fellow soldiers feel secure knowing that their health and safety are in capable hands.



A Legacy of Service and Selflessness



Twigg has built a legacy of service and selflessness over the course of his career. His actions, whether in combat zones or on military bases, reflect a deep commitment to saving lives and caring for others. Twigg’s service is not limited to providing medical care during emergencies; he is also a mentor to younger medics, passing on his knowledge and experience to ensure that the next generation of Army medical professionals are prepared to meet the challenges of their roles.



The ceremony also acknowledged Twigg’s selflessness. His dedication to the well-being of his fellow soldiers and the civilians he encounters exemplifies the values of Army medicine. His actions demonstrate a commitment to serving others and this selflessness has earned him widespread respect within the Army community.



The 18th Annual Angels of the Battlefield Award Ceremony served as an opportunity to recognize the exceptional contributions of military medical personnel like Twigg. Through his extensive training and unwavering commitment to saving lives, Twigg has demonstrated the critical role that Army medics play in ensuring the health and wellness of soldiers, both on and off the battlefield. His recognition at the ceremony honors not only his individual achievements but also the broader values of readiness, trust, service, and leadership that define Army medical professionals.