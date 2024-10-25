PRESS RELEASE: 17th Sustainment Command Deploys to assume 1st TSC’s Task Force Warrior Mission

FORT KNOX, Ky. – 17th Sustainment Brigade deployed from Fort Cavazos, Texas as a pre-planned regular rotation of forces in support of 1st TSC, U.S. Army Central, and U.S. Central Command throughout the middle east.



The 17th Sustainment Brigade will replace the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade as the 1st TSC’s largest and most complex brigade – known as Task Force Warrior, which consists of three additional rotational battalion task forces charged with planning and executing routine tactical sustainment operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve across 21 countries in the region delivering a multitude of supplies, equipment, and other commodities supporting the theater.



The brigade trained extensively for this mission with the 1st TSC main command post and 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command during their culminating training event this month and received additional mobilization training at Fort Cavazos prior to deploying. Coming from the Nevada Army National Guard, the 17th Sustainment Brigade will become part of the diverse identity of the 1st TSC, which consists of a multitude of units from regular Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard.



“I have no doubt that the 17th will excel in this mission and represent Nevada with pride,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Claros, who is the brigade commander and embarking on his fifth deployment. “The nation has called and we stand ready – always there – as a proud Nevada Guard formation dedicated to serving both our community and our country.”



Established in 2011, the North Las Vegas-based brigade completed a very similar mission in 2016 where they tracked over 2,000 missions, transported over $200 million worth of ammunition weighing over 1.5 million pounds, processed over 3 million pounds of mail, and delivered over 2 million bottles of water. Many of the brigade’s Soldiers, including Claros, participated in the 2016 deployment.



Last month, the brigade held a deployment ceremony in Las Vegas prior to attending their mobilization training and culminating training event at Fort Cavazos prior to deployment. The two sustainment brigades will plan a formal Transfer of Authority Ceremony to commemorate a long-standing U.S. military tradition that marks the official passing of the torch from the outgoing unit to the incoming one.



1st Theater Sustainment Command is America’s only permanently deployed Sustainment Command in the Middle East that works alongside host nation allies and regional security partners to provide Army, Joint, and multinational sustainment solutions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deliver predictive and precise joint logistics, human resources, finance, health service support, and contracting capabilities to set and sustain the theater for multi-domain operations in competition or crisis.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 10:18 Story ID: 483926 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRESS RELEASE: 17th Sustainment Command Deploys to assume 1st TSC’s Task Force Warrior Mission, by MAJ James Delongchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.