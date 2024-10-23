Army Expeditionary Civilian Program Actively Recruiting for Volunteers

Photo By Robert Hill | Mr. Lee Shadd, Deputy Director, AECW Directorate (left) and Mr. Felix Lake, AECW...... read more read more Photo By Robert Hill | Mr. Lee Shadd, Deputy Director, AECW Directorate (left) and Mr. Felix Lake, AECW Directorate HR Specialist (right), speak with and answer questions from Redstone Arsenal civilian employees considering volunteering to deploy with the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Program (AECW) at an informational open house held on the Arsenal on Oct. 16. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – On Oct. 16, the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) Directorate, a subordinate element of the Dept. of the Army G-1, conducted an informational open house at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, designed to increase awareness of the Expeditionary Civilian (EC) Program and recruit prospective volunteers.



Civilian personnel from the Arsenal attended, with quite a few expressing strong interest in volunteering to deploy to fill the opportunities around the world. They came from numerous tenant commands and activities, including Army Materiel Command, Army Contracting Command, Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Army Corps of Engineers, Army Installation Management Command/U.S. Army Garrison-Redstone, and Army Aviation and Missile Command, among others.



The AECW Directorate will hold two more recruitment events before the end of 2024, both in the Northern Virginia area. The first will take place on Nov. 5, at the Ft. Belvoir Community Center, from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The second will take place at the Pentagon, Nov. 7, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., 2nd Floor, APEX 1-2.



Both are open to all Army and other Department of Defense civilians, as well as Soldiers who are departing or retiring from active service in the near future. Even civilian and military retirees, who possess specialized skills and are interested in potential deployment, can attend to see if they qualify. Those attending should bring a copy of their most current resume and, if applicable, DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, along with their questions.



Those unable to attend or wanting to learn more about the EC Program can contact the AECW Directorate at usarmy.in.hqda.mbx.aecw-deployments@army.mil or by calling 1-83-DEPLOY-ME (1-833-375-6963).

Also, any organization interested in setting up a virtual informational or professional development session on the topic of the EC Program should call or email the AECW Directorate to schedule a Teams session.



"The call is out. The need is real. Will you answer the call?"