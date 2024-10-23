Using extended reality for weapon systems paint masking

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 240925-A-BS696-1001 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Jeff Barnhart, Letterkenny Army Depot’s...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 240925-A-BS696-1001 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Jeff Barnhart, Letterkenny Army Depot’s Directorate of Industrial Operations Process Support Division chief, looks through a pair of virtual reality goggles during a visit from Grid Raster Inc., on Sept. 25 at the depot. Grid Raster Inc. representatives visited the depot to continue their progression on the extended reality in the hopes of having this technology functioning by the end of January 2025. LEAD artisans within the paint shop will soon use extended reality to mask and demask High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in a highly effective and efficient manner. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – For the first time on Letterkenny Army Depot, artisans within the paint shop will soon use extended reality to mask and demask High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in a highly-effective and efficient manner.



Extended reality is a combination of virtual and real environments using computer technology. It combines augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality.



On Sept. 25, representatives from Grid Raster Inc., visited the depot to continue their progression on the extended reality in the hopes of having this technology functioning by the end of January 2025.



“Grid Raster Inc. is a software development company that specializes in spatial artificial intelligence, digital twin modeling and various other spatial computing applications,” said Dominick Lignelli, Grid Raster program manager. “For this project we are working to incorporate an extended and mixed reality aspect to the modernization of the painting process at Letterkenny.”



Lignelli went on to state that the focus is to provide a program that streamlines the workflow for the entire team without requiring a significant challenge to adapt.



“This technology will allow the artisans to load a program into the HoloLens virtual goggles, see the physical HIMARS sitting in the room with a virtual HIMARS layered over top,” said Anthony Bard, Directorate of Strategic Management electronics technician.



“As the painter/prepper walks around the HIMARS, the HoloLens will show them where to mask by highlighting that area in red. Once the area has masking, the HoloLens will see the masking and turn the red area to green. Basically, anything the operator views in red will need masked and anything they see as green is complete.”



In July 2024, Grid Raster visited LEAD and took scans of HIMARS with their software through the HoloLens. Then LEAD sent them a precision computer-aided design model taken with the depot’s blue-light 3D scanner.



The visit on Sept. 25 consisted of the company combing their scan with LEAD’s model and getting the augmented image in the HoloLens to align and overlay on the physical HIMARS correctly.



To keep this process moving Grid Raster plans to return to the depot in November with even more details in their extended reality image. The goal is for there to be layers or filters that the artisan can change the opacity of the overlayed HIMARS image. Changing the opacity will allow the artisan to either see the masked “Go/No Go” sections with the virtual HIMARS body showing, not showing at all, or anything else in between.



“We are excited to work with Letterkenny to develop the relevant products they need that will allow them to provide assets to the warfighter in an expeditated manner,” said Lignelli. “Being able to play a pivotal role in the modernization efforts of the Department of Defense is a huge responsibility and we are always looking to transition these developments to sustainment programs that work with end users for years to come.”