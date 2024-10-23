JMSDF Maritime Staff Office Visits Navy Cyber Commands

Courtesy Photo | SUFFOLK, Va. (Sept. 24, 2024) – Navy leaders from Japanese Maritime Self Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SUFFOLK, Va. (Sept. 24, 2024) – Navy leaders from Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Maritime Staff Office (MSO), Japanese Ministry of Defense (JMoD), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/ U.S. TENTH Fleet gathers for a group photo at Naval Network Warfare Command CTF 1010 and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command CTF 1020 on September 24, 2024. This engagement provided an opportunity for MSO & JMoD to discuss common cyber issues and topics. Image edited to remove badges. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Officer Ms. Alexis Smith) see less | View Image Page

Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Yoshihiro Shibuya, Director of C4I (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) system division, Maritime Staff Office, with a team of JMSDF officers, visited U.S. Navy Information Warfare commands in Norfolk and Suffolk, VA., Sept. 23-24, 2024.



They discussed how U.S. and Japan sea services conduct network operations, cyber defense, and training to protect their critical network and communications systems.



The visit included Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC), Navy Networks Warfare Command (NAVNETWARCOM), and the Navy Information Warfare Development Center (NIWDC).



Throughout the visit, the JMSDF team was escorted by Capt. Yonnette Thomas, Plans and Policy Director for U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC)/U.S. TENTH Fleet (C10F)/Navy Space Command, and met with Network Operations and Cyber Defense experts.



NCDOC’s mission is to carry out defensive cyberspace operations and enable global power projection through proactive network defense. Some of the teams visited by Shibuya included Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO), Cyber Protection Teams (CPT), Information technology, and operational technology. Each interdependent team enables the others to execute the shared cyber mission.



NAVNETWARCOM executes tactical-level command and control to direct, operation, maintain and secure Navy communications and network systems for Department of Defense (DoD) information networks, and leverages joint space capabilities for Navy and joint operations.

NIWDC optimizes Information Warfare (IW) by delivering IW planning expertise to warfare commanders, centers, and cells and through advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures in assigned mission areas at the individual unit, integrated or advanced phases, as well as Joint levels, ensuring alignment with the Information Warfare training continuum.



FCC/C10F/Navy Space Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed globally, C10F is the operational arm of the command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.