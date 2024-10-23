Joint Service Color Guard presents colors to wartime veterans

Photo By Hayden Hallman | Phil Collins, U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran, bows his head during the invocation...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | Phil Collins, U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran, bows his head during the invocation portion of a Joint Service Color Guard posting of the colors during Honor Flight Chicago’s Day of Honor at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2024. The Honor Flight Chicago presents photos of service members on an American flag, related to the veterans attending, who either passed away before Honor Flight Chicago was formed or killed in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Being spat at is the last thing anyone wants or expects. In contrast to the cheering crowds and flag-lined streets of today's military homecomings, Vietnam War veterans received a much colder reception. Due to public sentiment about the war at the time, some Vietnam vets recount being assaulted or cursed at when they finally returned home. Decades later, honorary groups have set out to ensure those veterans are no longer greeted with a middle finger, but all five stretched out into a handshake.



Vietnam and Korean War veterans joined Honor Flight Chicago, in a day of honor to view the Joint Service Color Guard at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2024.



For many veterans, this trip stood in stark contrast to their reception years ago.



“It was great, everyone whistled at me and thanked me; b— s—, they spat at me,” Navy Veteran Phil Collins said of his experience returning home from the Vietnam War. “But I survived.”



Collins was a member of the Brown Water Navy, which were naval units that conducted operations on rivers. They were pivotal in stopping North Vietnam from resupplying its military. Despite the rigorous mission, Collins did not let negative public sentiment at the time bother him. “The reception here [today] is unbelievably great; I could not have asked for anything better,” reflected Collins. “[The Joint Service Color Guard] is emotional, that’s all I can say. The whole trip is emotional.”



Dressed in Uncle Sam’s best — black polished shoes and pressed uniforms bearing the insignia of our nation — the Joint Service Color Guard’s presentation of the colors provided a unique experience where different generations of service members could interact.



“It is an honorable thing to do because they put their time into the military, so this is our way of giving thanks,” said U.S. Space Force Specialist 3 Daisylou Terrones, a member of the Joint Service Color Guard. “This is a great way to relate to them and bond with them out of our shared service.”



Following the presentation of the colors, current and former service members exchanged stories of military action. One story was shared by Jim McCollum, an Army veteran with the 2nd Infantry Division who was drafted during the Vietnam War.



McCollum never stepped foot in Vietnam; instead, he was sent to the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea. He was in the Army from 1966-1968, over a decade after the Korean War ended in an armistice. That did not make McCollum’s experience any less harrowing.



“We actually had firefights there, sometimes just about every night of the week, and then other times, it would be quiet for maybe two weeks,” reflected McCollum. “Anybody that would shoot at us, we would just start shooting back. It all happened in the dark. We had two casualties on our side, that was all, so we were lucky.”



During the honor flight’s visit, the veterans were accompanied by volunteers known as guardians. These volunteers ensure their comfort and safety while also providing a chance to connect.



Nattapon Ross, a Marine Corps veteran, shared that he was hooked on being a guardian and this was his third time in the role. Ross grinned about the infectious smile of the vets and how the connection inspired him to be a returning guardian, “Some of the guys here went through the same bases as I did. We have a lot of connections right there.”



As the afternoon came to a close, everyone had a chance to reflect on the day.



“This is a place where vets can receive that recognition,” said Jenny Brawley, the Washington logistics coordinator for Honor Flight Chicago. “It drives home the value of our veterans and the appreciation that is owed to them.”



Veterans who have not yet been recognized by an honor flight or the Joint Service Color Guard need not to worry because events happen regularly.



“I would say that anyone that has not been to Washington, D.C., should come to Washington, D.C., and see the memorials and color guard ceremonies,” reflected McCollum. “Just experience it.”



As the crowd dissipated at the World War II Memorial, it transformed back into the usual bustle of the National Mall. Although, a sense of atonement lingered. The Joint Service Color Guard and Honor Flight Chicago united to help veterans receive the recognition that they deserve—the recognition that some of them never received decades ago. The debt of gratitude may never be fully paid, but as Honor Flight Chicago leaves Washington, they know a grateful nation is still there when they land.