Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve leader lauds ‘the American Soldier’ at Ivy League luncheon

    Army Reserve leader lauds ‘the American Soldier’ at Ivy League luncheon

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th...... read more read more

    PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    PRINCETON, N.J. – “Thank you for providing me the opportunity to talk about the Army Reserve and its greatest resource – the American Soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division during a speaker luncheon at the Nassau Club.

    From September to May, the Club hosts speakers of all varieties including academics, politicians, coaches, corporate CEOs, scientists, Pulitzer Prize-winning authors, and now military service members.

    “We could not be successful without the support of our nation and its citizens,” Belanger told the audience, which included veterans and family members of veterans. “For all the Veterans in the audience, I implore you to continue sharing your stories with your family, friends, and our younger generation, and to support our mission into the future as you have done in the past.”

    Belanger shared a plethora of information regarding the Army Reserve, to include the mission of the 99th Readiness Division, her role as a two-star general, Private Public Partnership Office, and Army Reserve capabilities.

    Upon the closing of her speech, Belanger opened the floor to questions. One that stood out was one inquiring about recruitment efforts, specifically in the Army Reserve.

    “The Army Reserve recognizes that people are the bedrock of the force and represent the Army’s most important weapon system,” she explained. “Big Army recognizes there are challenges in recruiting, retention, and how recruitment is being accomplished, and it is currently being analyzed and worked to meet the challenges recruiting efforts are facing.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 08:52
    Story ID: 483917
    Location: PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leader lauds ‘the American Soldier’ at Ivy League luncheon, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Reserve leader lauds ‘the American Soldier’ at Ivy League luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Kris Belanger
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Nassau Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download