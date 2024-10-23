PRINCETON, N.J. – “Thank you for providing me the opportunity to talk about the Army Reserve and its greatest resource – the American Soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division during a speaker luncheon at the Nassau Club.



From September to May, the Club hosts speakers of all varieties including academics, politicians, coaches, corporate CEOs, scientists, Pulitzer Prize-winning authors, and now military service members.



“We could not be successful without the support of our nation and its citizens,” Belanger told the audience, which included veterans and family members of veterans. “For all the Veterans in the audience, I implore you to continue sharing your stories with your family, friends, and our younger generation, and to support our mission into the future as you have done in the past.”



Belanger shared a plethora of information regarding the Army Reserve, to include the mission of the 99th Readiness Division, her role as a two-star general, Private Public Partnership Office, and Army Reserve capabilities.



Upon the closing of her speech, Belanger opened the floor to questions. One that stood out was one inquiring about recruitment efforts, specifically in the Army Reserve.



“The Army Reserve recognizes that people are the bedrock of the force and represent the Army’s most important weapon system,” she explained. “Big Army recognizes there are challenges in recruiting, retention, and how recruitment is being accomplished, and it is currently being analyzed and worked to meet the challenges recruiting efforts are facing.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 08:52 Story ID: 483917 Location: PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve leader lauds ‘the American Soldier’ at Ivy League luncheon, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.