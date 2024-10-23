Pastoral Care Team dedicates week of care to hospital and community

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas –The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care team hosted three events during its Pastoral Care Week, Oct. 20-25.

A Blessing of the Hands, a Walk to Remember, and a Prayer Breakfast were all centered around the concept of spiritual resiliency and readiness.

The pastoral care team held a Blessing of the Hands, a special prayer for CRDAMC health care teams, at noon each day in the hospital atrium and at several different outlying clinics.

The week also included a Walk to Remember & Butterfly Release. This event helped families who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or death of a child. Families released butterflies in honor of their loved ones lost too soon.

“We at CRDAMC want our community to know that we remember and support our families whose babies and children are no longer with us,” said Col. Tameka Bowser, CRDAMC chief nursing officer, in her opening remarks for the Walk to Remember. “We have a fantastic team of doctors, nurses and midwives that go above and beyond to provide safe and compassionate care.

“Dozens of healthy babies are delivered at CRDAMC each month, but losing even one is so very heartbreaking for our entire team,” Bowser said. “Today is not only a day of remembrance, but a day to reflect and celebrate each of these precious lives,” she added.

The week culminated in a prayer breakfast, themed “Spiritual Perspectives on Holistic Health,” with local community hospital chaplain Emma Conley, guest speaker. Attendees learned how to introduce spiritual care into their day by beginning each day’s work in the hospital with a few quick questions to check their own emotions.

The breakfast offered prayer for command team, leadership, staff, and patients. Fort Cavazos Comanche Chapel gospel service choir provided music.

“This is our effort to care for you,” said Lt. Col. Regino Hernandez, CRDAMC chief department of ministry and pastoral care. “I know that every single day many of you are pouring your hearts and lives into patients’ lives, and I’m hoping that something said today demonstrates that we care and are here to pour into your life.”

