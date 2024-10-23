USAG Rheinland-Pfalz revs up community with fall motorcycle safety ride

Courtesy Photo | Bikers prepare for the fall motorcycle safety ride Oct. 4 at Smith Barracks. Before...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bikers prepare for the fall motorcycle safety ride Oct. 4 at Smith Barracks. Before the ride, participants attended a safety class to refresh their knowledge and had their motorcycles undergo a safety check. (Photo by Curt Hoyer). see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany –U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a fall motorcycle safety ride Oct. 4 at Smith Barracks for riders in Kaiserslautern and Baumholder, focusing on road safety in Germany. This event, following the first spring ride in April, marked the garrison’s first fall ride.



“The rides are especially important for new riders,” said Richard Cruikshank, director for the garrison’s safety office. “For some it’s the first opportunity to ride with a group long distance and the rides offer many opportunities to learn. And the experienced riders are great about sharing their knowledge.”



KNOW SAFETY, NO PAIN



Before hitting the road from Baumholder to Neustadt, participants attended a safety class to refresh their knowledge and had their motorcycles undergo a safety check.



Jeremy Smith, IT lead for Department of Defense Education Activity, reflected on the ride as he reminisced riding throughout the German countryside despite fickle weather.



“The ride creates memorable experiences, gives riders here in Germany new places to explore, and enhances the joy of riding!” Smith said. “With the weather being unpredictable during this journey, it reminded us [riders] of our own learning curve and reinforces the importance of patience and support for others who are still developing their skills.”



The next motorcycle safety ride is set for spring. For details, contact the garrison’s safety office at DSN: 314-541-2300, Comm: 06111-43-541-2300, or visit https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/safety-office.



