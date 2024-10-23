Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM hosts Republic of the Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii — Republic of the Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine visited U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith during a visit to Honolulu, Oct. 24, 2024.

    Heine met with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, USINDOPACOM, to discuss the security environment, environmental concerns, and mutual defense priorities, reflecting the strong and historic cooperation between RMI and the U.S.

    The two countries share a deep and enduring relationship in part through the Compact of Free Association (COFA), which supports financial assistance, defense initiatives and access to federal programs that furthers the U.S. commitment to a Pacific that is secure, free and open, and more prosperous.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. This approach is based on partnership, presence, and military readiness.

