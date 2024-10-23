Passing the Torch: Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves on Leadership, Legacy, and Family

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | U.S. Army South incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | U.S. Army South incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves, stands in front of a formation at a change of responsibility ceremony at JBSA - Fort Sam Houston, April 15, 2022. “I look forward to continuing [Command Sgt. Major Trevor C. Walker’s] great initiatives and efforts to take care of the Army South Soldiers and Families as well as building partner nation relationships and training alongside our Central and South American and our Caribbean partnerships,” said Graves. “Our mission is vital to our National Security.” Graves, a native of Tipler Wisconsin, joined the U.S. Army in 1995 and most recently served as the command sergeant major for the Army Test and Evaluation Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – In a career spanning three decades, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves has worn many hats. From serving in leadership roles of platoons through major commands such as U.S. Army South, and even in the distinguished halls of the Pentagon, Graves’ journey through the Army has been defined by one consistent mission—developing the next generation of leaders.



As he nears the end of his decorated service, Graves looks back on his career with pride, but it’s the future—both for the Army and for his Family—that excites him most.



How it All Started

Graves’ path to leadership began with a pivotal decision. His decision to join the Army was inspired by his upbringing. Raised in the small town of Tipler, Wis. in a tight-knit, blue-collar family, he grew up with a deep respect for service and hard work.



While he seemed destined to continue one of the family businesses, life had other plans for him.



He had plans to attend college but they were postponed his senior year of high school when he learned that he was going to become a father.



“My daughter was born right after I graduated, and I thought that I should probably stay home,” Graves recollected. “But the more I thought about my future and having a little girl to support, I wanted something that had benefits and a retirement.”



On top of that, his family name was well known in his town. Several of his uncles had served in the military, but it was his grandfather’s decorated World War II service that really influenced his decision to serve.



Graves continued that lineage of service by enlisting in the Army as an armor crewman on May 4, 1995.



Leadership Lessons from Children



Graves grew up fast as a young father and leader, and he said having children at such a young age assisted him in formulating his approach to leadership. But it didn’t happen suddenly.



“I grew up as a young leader treating everyone the same,” he reflected. “So, as I started to program myself to the next level of leadership, I got to learn a lot about people.”



Graves analyzed his experiences in parenting and leading Soldiers and saw similarities. He had an epiphany and changed his approach to leadership.



“I realized early on that I couldn’t treat my son the same way I treated my daughter,” Graves said. “They had different personalities, different motivators, and that’s the same with Soldiers. You have to learn what drives each person if you want to lead them effectively.”



“You have to understand people before you can lead them. That’s true whether you’re talking about your kids or your team in the Army.”





From Tactical to Strategic Leadership

Graves didn’t always have the big picture view that comes with decades of experience. Early in his career, like many Soldiers, his focus was at the tactical level.



As a platoon sergeant and tank master gunner, he was in the thick of the everyday grind of military operations. But as his roles expanded, so did his perspective.



As Graves moved through the ranks and took on higher level assignments at battalion, brigade, and corps levels, he began to see the Army as more than just a series of tactical maneuvers. It was a complex organization with strategic goals and business operations, all of which needed to work in harmony to succeed.



“You know, when I left [the] brigade [level] and went to the Pentagon, I was like, ‘I'm a brigade sergeant major. I know the Army.’” he said before he let out a chuckle. “I got to the Pentagon and realized I didn’t understand half of what I thought I did.”



Graves’ time on the Army staff at the Pentagon was a turning point. There, he saw firsthand the complexities of military operations at the highest level.



Coupling the new strategic level of thinking with his past experiences at the tactical and operational levels, he was able to gain a whole new concept of how the Army functioned successfully.



“Each one of those opportunities to step a little bit out of my comfort zone and do something at a different level allowed me to complete my understanding of the organization,” he said. “Once you understand what Soldiers and civilians at a command two or three layers above you are dealing with and really understand it, then you can solve problems up and down the chain of command.”



That broad understanding of the Army is something he continues to pass down to those he mentors today.



A Family of Leaders

The Graves Family has created its own small Army, united by shared values and service. Graves’ daughter and her husband are both staff sergeants in the Army, while his son is also a staff sergeant, married to the daughter of two retired senior NCOs.



He said that he takes immense pride in the intimate opportunities he has to professionally mentor his lineage.



“The fact that my kids still come to me for guidance—that tells me I must have done something right,” Graves said with a grin. “That’s one of the things I’m most proud of.”



Even Graves’ stepdaughter, though not in uniform, chose to serve as a civilian employee for the Department of Defense. Together, they’ve built a network of support, growing together as leaders in their own right.



On top of his Family members leading in uniform, Graves’ wife, Anna, has consistently taken a leadership role or volunteered in the various communities she has been a part of with each of Graves’ permanent change of station’s.



“Whether it’s volunteering with an Army organization, sitting on a scholarship review board or mentoring a junior Soldier’s spouse, Anna is always setting an example for our Family and for the community,” Ronald exclaimed. “She is always looking to contribute and support whatever organization we are serving no matter our location.”



Graves expressed his immense gratitude for the infinite loop of inspiration and support he has fostered in his Family.



“We have this entire Family of NCOs and leaders, and we all work together collectively to watch out for each other, grow, shape, develop each other for the next levels.” Graves said. “That’s what really motivates me.”



"It's about building the next leader."

Graves’ years in uniform have shaped one of his core beliefs: leadership is a responsibility not just to the mission, but to the people.



"It’s not about me, but about who comes next," he said plainly. “It’s constantly seeking out and seizing upon teachable moments to generate the leaders to make the Army better than it was for the last generation.”



Graves' leadership style is rooted in mentorship. Whether he guided a young noncommissioned officer (NCO) or gave career advice to his own children—two of whom are staff sergeants in the Army—Graves focused on providing the tools and opportunities for others to grow.



“I’ve always felt that if you want to leave a lasting impact, you coach, teach, and mentor your replacement,” he explained. “It’s the Army’s upward replacement pyramid of leaders, in that, for me to get to the next rank, it’s my duty to help shape the person who’s going to take over my position.”



What’s Next?

As Graves approaches the end of his military career, he’s already exploring new opportunities. Through the Hiring Our Heroes program, which helps veterans transition into civilian leadership roles, Graves is preparing for life after the Army. But he’s keeping his options open.



“If the right opportunity in corporate America doesn’t come along, I’m ready to create my own path,” he says. “I’m not done yet. I’m always going to find a way to lead, whether that’s in a business or something else.”



For Graves, leadership isn’t tied to rank or uniform. It’s about making an impact, no matter where you are.



“At the end of the day, leadership is about helping others succeed,” he says. “That’s the legacy I want to leave behind.”



As Graves prepares to take off his uniform, one thing is certain: his legacy of leadership will continue to shape the Army for years to come—not just through the Soldiers he’s mentored, but through his own Family, who will carry the torch of military service and leadership into the future.