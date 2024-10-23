Leesburg native serving at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay on the path to becoming an officer

Story courtesy of Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Petty Officer 1st Class Breanna Funderburk, a native of Leesburg, Florida, was recently selected for the Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program while serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



The Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program is a pathway for career-driven active-duty sailors to become commissioned officers.



Funderburk graduated from Leesburg High School in 2016. Additionally, Funderburk earned an associate degree in health science from Incarnate Word University in 2020, a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Purdue Global University in 2022 and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Louisiana State University Shreveport in 2024.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Leesburg.



“Growing up in my hometown, and because of poverty levels of the economy, I always sought to be successful,” said Funderburk. “With this goal in mind, I began working at the age of 15 and diligently studied in school to ensure that this was to be my outcome. I earned two scholarships when I graduated high school, yet I returned these and knew that there was something greater out there for me. I carried my desire for higher education and work ethic with me as I began my naval career just seven and a half years ago. Everything happens for a reason and I wouldn’t be who I am today without the hometown experiences that shaped me into who I am and who I continue be in my naval career.”



Funderburk joined the Navy seven and a half years ago. Today, Funderburk serves as a hospital corpsman.



“I joined the Navy to find a solid foundation while pursuing higher education and to challenge myself in ways I couldn’t have imagined if I stayed in my comfort zone,” said Funderburk. “I wanted to serve a greater purpose, gain new skills and grow as a person by exploring opportunities beyond my hometown. The Navy offered me not only stability but also the chance to be a part of something bigger, experience new cultures and contribute to something meaningful. It’s been a decision that has expanded my horizons in ways I never thought possible.”



Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



“What I love most about my role in the Navy is the opportunity to mentor and guide junior sailors and my peers,” said Funderburk. “The ‘sailorization’ process – helping others grow, develop their skills, and reach their potential – is deeply rewarding for me. As a leader, I strive to embody a servant leadership style, where my focus is on supporting others and empowering them to succeed. There’s nothing more fulfilling than watching someone I’ve mentored overcome challenges and achieve their goals. Knowing that I played a part in their growth is a reminder of the true purpose of leadership; serving others and uplifting those around you.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Funderburk serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Funderburk has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest achievement in the Navy is being selected through the Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program to commission as a United States Navy officer with my master’s degree in healthcare administration,” said Funderburk.



Funderburk can take pride in serving America through military service.



“Serving in the Navy means being part of something greater than myself,” said Funderburk. “It’s about commitment, sacrifice and dedication to protecting our nation and supporting those in need. It’s given me the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally, to learn from diverse experiences and to develop a strong sense of discipline and teamwork. Serving in the Navy has instilled a deep pride in knowing that my contributions make a tangible impact, and it’s allowed me to build a lifelong bond with others who share the same mission of service and excellence.”



Funderburk is grateful for the opportunities the Navy has provided to help them reach their goals.



“A main goal of mine when I joined was to have stability and a strong foundation while attending college and I sought to be very academically successful,” said Funderburk. “With that, the Navy has provided me with great opportunities and I was able to go to corpsman-specialized schooling, which awarded me with my associate in health sciences and a license as a Certified Respiratory Therapist, which is transferable to the civilian sector. Later, at my second command at Navy Medicine and Training Command Fort Belvoir, I was able to complete both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in healthcare administration through online colleges within four years of being stationed there.



“It can be very challenging balancing the active duty lifestyle and excelling in your education, but it is not impossible.”

