Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Awareness Action Fair

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Public Works hosted an Energy Awareness Action Fair at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on October 22, 2024.

October is Energy Awareness Action Month. Navy commands around the world participate in Energy Awareness Action Month by hosting events throughout October to share information on energy efficiency and promote an energy conservation culture Navy-wide.

Public Works Department (PWD) Fort Worth invited interested area personnel to attend the Energy Awareness Action Fair to learn more about energy and water conservation efforts.

During the Energy Fair, the energy team provided free products such as envelope openers, magnets, keyboard dusters, LED flashlights, and pens as reminders to be more energy efficient throughout the day.

The Energy team shared information on the progress NAS JRB Fort Worth made in the following areas - energy efficiency and enhancements in new renovation and construction, renewable energy initiatives and energy conservation ideas for future projects.

Following the Energy Awareness Action Fair, energy awareness banners will be posted around NAS JRB Fort Worth during Energy Awareness Action Month.

Please Note: NAS JRB Fort Worth’s primary energy initiative is to focus on behavioral changes such as turning off lights, computers, printers, etc. at the end of each day. Although we are highlighting these conservation ideas in the month of October during Energy Awareness Month, we need to reinforce these good habits throughout the year.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

