Acting Air National Guard director visits Reno: “You are doing everything right to take this next step”

Photo By Capt. Emerson Marcus | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, left, acting director, Air National Guard, speaks with Col. Catherine Grush, commander, 152nd Airlift Wing, during a visit to the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. During the visit, Pirak led a townhall and Nevada Air National Guard leadership briefed him on the unit's capabilities and pursuit of C-130 J aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Emerson Marcus)

Change was the focus of Wednesday’s Nevada Air National Guard Base visit for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard.



Whether change from world events or change in the Nevada Air National Guard, the focus of discussion rarely deviated from the topic of change.



“It’s often unnatural for these bureaucracies, or these tried-and-true systems, to pirouette,” he said during a town hall with members of the 152nd Airlift Wing, “High Rollers,” in Reno. “As Air Guardsmen, it’s in your spirit to do that. You are resilient airmen. And we will win because of you.”



While Pirak’s message focused on future fights, particularly in the South China Sea, Nevada National Guard leadership briefed on the need for modernization to meet the future demands of change.



That leadership brief, attended by Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., focused on the need for a new C-130 J fleet to upgrade its aging C-130 H aircraft at the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno.



“Upgrading our C-130 fleet to J models is our number one priority for both the Army and the Air National Guard here in Nevada,” said Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, Nevada’s Adjutant General, who took command Saturday.



“The Nevada Air National Guard is well positioned today thanks to the hard work over the past three years and more,” said Brig. Gen. David Chauvin, Nevada Assistant Adjutant General-Air.



Nevada National Guard leadership spoke on its various base construction projects to prepare for the conversion, including a new parking apron, fuel cell hangar and engine shop reconstruction. The Nevada National Guard has already obtained $850,000 in state funds for design construction and is awaiting National Guard Bureau approval to move forward with projects.



“You are doing everything right to take this next step,” said Pirak, nominated in March as the next director of the Air National Guard, replacing Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, who retired in June. Pirak's nomination and third star awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.



Benefits of the conversion to C-130 J include: operability with other firefighting units, especially the 146th Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard; supply chain issues with new parts, given the C-130 H is no longer in production; safety with modern avionics and increased automation and a smaller carbon footprint. The unit's C-130 H models primarily include aircraft manufactured in the early 1990s.



The need for change at the wing in Reno is imperative for the longevity of the unit that has been there since 1948, Nevada Air National Guard official said.



The visit Wednesday also focused on the capabilities of the 152nd Airlift Wing and its Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System mission, or MAFFS, the 152nd Intelligence Squadron’s intelligence and reconnaissance mission in support of the active-duty force, and the 232nd Combat Training Squadron’s growth at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Changes in the Nevada Air National Guard include more alignment with the active duty force and work with partners at Nellis Air Force Base, official said.



“It’s always great to welcome the director of the Air National Guard to your base,” said Col. Catherine Grush, 152nd Airlift Wing commander. “The High Rollers have so much to offer. I can’t thank Maj. Gen. Pirak enough for taking the time to visit us, hear our concerns and allow us the time to highlight all the great things happening in Reno.”