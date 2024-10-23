NMFDC welcomes new Healthcare Interservice Training office director

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Peter Meuchelboeck to the team as the director of its Healthcare Interservice Training office, here, Oct. 21, 2024.



The retired U.S. Air Force veteran grew up in Binghamton, New York, and enjoys spending time with family, participating in church activities and groups, and visiting his grandchildren.



We recently asked Meuchelboeck a few questions about his career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



What was your previous job?



I worked as civilian for U.S. Army at the Medical Center of Excellence, here on Fort Sam Houston. There, I was the Chief of the Individual Training Division, which was part of the Directorate of Doctrine and Training. I supervised a staff of 30 instructional systems specialists and about a dozen training developers to use the Army’s Instructional System Development practices to conduct Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation and Evaluation processes to develop MEDCoE’s education and training products across the Operational, Institutional, and Self-development training domains. I also developed the programs of instruction for approximately 260 courses.



Please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing as NMFDC’s Director of the Healthcare Interservice Training office.



I’ll be coordinating the establishment of multi-service training solutions for common training requirements, enabling the participating military Services to preserve training resources as expressed in terms of manpower, equipment, funding and facilities, most of which reside at the Medical Education Training Campus.



What about your new role are you most excited about/looking forward to?



As an instructional systems specialist, most of my career has been spent in positions revolving around curriculum development, so now I am looking forward to branching out into a different role related to training and learning a different side to the process.



What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?



After my military service, I began the Troops to Teachers program and taught middle school math for almost two years. Following my first year of teaching, I realized that public school teaching was not my calling, so in 2007 I began working for the AMEDDC&S. When the METC was established, I was among the 15-16 ISSs transferred there and from 2010-2020, served in different capacities - ISS, ISS Supervisor, Chief of Curriculum Development and Chief of Training Management. In September 2020, I returned to MEDCoE, as Chief of the Individual Training Division within the DOTD. And now I’m here and looking forward to working with everyone on the team.



Welcome aboard Peter!

