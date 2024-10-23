BACH Offers Flu Vaccine to TRICARE eligible beneficiaries Patient Centered Medical Homes/Cole Park Commons Walk-In Clinics

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital officials offer seasonal influenza vaccine for eligible TRICARE beneficiaries.



Patient Centered Medical Home

The influenza vaccine is being offered at all BACH Health System family medical homes, to include Air Assault, Gold, Screaming Eagle, and Young Eagle Medical Homes. TRICARE-enrolled family members who receive care at BACH and SEMH can receive the seasonal influenza vaccine on a walk-in basis at their assigned medical home Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Patients with scheduled appointments can also receive the flu vaccine during their visit.



Soldier Centered Medical Home

Soldiers assigned to Fort Campbell should reach out to their units for seasonal influenza vaccination dates.



Community Flu Vaccine events

All TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries may receive their flu vaccine at one of the Community-wide Flu vaccine events, Oct. 28-30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. during a walk-in Flu vaccine event at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell.



“We encourage everyone to take advantage of receiving the flu vaccine annually, which can help prevent or lessen the severity of flu,” said BACH public health nurse, Capt. Gregory Richter. “For individuals to receive the most protection in this region, we recommended our beneficiaries get the vaccine between October and December.”



TRICARE beneficiaries aged six months or older, including service members, retirees, and family members; and eligible Department of Defense and Department of the Army civilians and contractors who require vaccination for employment may receive the vaccine with no out-of-pocket expense during this event.



Individuals will need to present their military ID or common access card before receiving the vaccine. Healthcare staff will provide participants with proof of vaccination for those requiring documentation for work, school, childcare, travel, etc.



Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some people, including those aged 65 years and older, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications.



Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes.



Again, Richter emphasized that the best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is by getting vaccinated each year.

