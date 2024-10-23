Hanscom defender awarded Bronze Star Medal

Photo By Todd Maki | Master Sgt. Raymond Rocheleau, 66 Security Forces Squadron standardizations and...... read more read more Photo By Todd Maki | Master Sgt. Raymond Rocheleau, 66 Security Forces Squadron standardizations and evaluations superintendent, speaks during his Bronze Star Medal presentation ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. Oct. 17. Rocheleau was awarded the medal for his leadership and actions while deployed to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki) see less | View Image Page

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. – Base officials presented the Bronze Star Medal to Master Sgt. Raymond Rocheleau of the 66th Security Forces Squadron during a ceremony here Oct. 17.



Rocheleau received the award for his leadership and actions while deployed to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Rocheleau led his team in maintaining airfield operational standards and ensuring the safety and security of the base.



During his six-month deployment, the base endured 66 missile attacks from Daesh and Iranian-affiliated militia groups.



While deployed, Rocheleau served as the logistics and plans section chief and tactical operation center manager. He played a key role in resolving critical technical communication issues.



“Communication is the number one asset when dealing with any type of incident,” Rocheleau said. “If you can’t communicate, an incident can go from really bad to lethal very quickly.”



Col. Jorge Jimenez, installation commander, pinned Rocheleau with the award.



“We never know when it will be our time to answer the call,” Jimenez said. “Master Sgt. Rocheleau, you were ready, and you stepped up. We are truly proud of you.”



Rocheleau noted the dedication of his team to the mission and each other. During one attack, a rocket explosion destroyed his work center. Fortunately, the building was empty at the time of impact, but his team did not know that at the time.



“My Airmen were out there sweeping the area, looking for injured people,” Rocheleau said. “It was their day off, and nobody told them to do it. Their training just kicked in and they went to work. They were trying to save lives.”



Rocheleau credited his family for their support during his deployment.



“My family was my number one support system,” Rocheleau said. “I couldn’t do anything without them.



The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces for acts of bravery, heroism, merit and meritorious service in combat. Receiving the medal signifies recognition of acts of courage, dedication and a commitment to duty under challenging circumstances. It was established Feb. 4, 1944, by Executive Order No. 9419 and signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II.