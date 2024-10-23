Pete Taylor leaves behind lasting legacy to the Mobile District

Courtesy Photo | Pete Taylor, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Deputy for Programs and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pete Taylor, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Deputy for Programs and Project Management, will retire from USACE at the end of October. Taylor, who also served the District as Commander, when he was in the Army retires after a combined 41 plus years of Federal service. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – When he was a plebe at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in the early to mid-1980’s, Pete Taylor never dreamed his career and life would be where it is currently.



His thoughts then were to serve five years in the Army and then get out and pursue a civilian career.



A 25-year Army career and a 16-year civilian career in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers later, Taylor retired as the USACE Mobile District Deputy of Programs and Project Management (DPPM) after more than 40 years of Federal service, having served in Mobile both on active duty as the Commander of the District and in his current position as the top civilian leader.



“My plan was to serve my five-year obligation and become a civilian,” Taylor said. “But I had so much fun as a young officer that before I knew it, I was a middle-aged Colonel. When I retired from the Army, serving with the Corps as a civilian wasn’t in my plans. But through a fortunate twist of fate, I rejoined the ranks as a civilian and I was blessed to serve with the wonderful Mobile team, truly my second family.”



Taylor retired from the U.S. Army in 2007 as a Colonel, having served as commander of both the USACE Nashville and Mobile Districts. After retirement, Taylor came back to the Mobile District as a civilian serving first as Chief of Staff until 2012, when he assumed his current position as DPPM.



The contributions Taylor leaves behind to the Mobile District are phenomenal and his legacy, as both a military and civilian leader in the District will be tough to match.



When you add up in total number of dollars, Taylor’s contributions to the District in military, civil programs and projects totals over $21 Billion.



Col. Jeremy Chapman, Mobile District Commander, said the footprint that Taylor leaves behind with his retirement will be around for decades.



“Pete has provided nearly 20 years of consistent direction and guidance across all of our programs since he was the commander back in 2004-07,” Chapman said. “Under his leadership, the District has delivered over $21 Billion in military and civil programs and projects across five states and Latin America. He has mentored many future leaders in USACE over the years, solidifying his lasting legacy for decades after his retirement. We all wish him and his family all the best in retirement.”



One of the future leaders of USACE that Taylor mentored in his days as a Field Grade Officer in the Army was a young lieutenant named Daniel Hibner.



Brig. Gen. Hibner, USACE South Atlantic Division Commander, said Taylor will be missed by both the USACE and the South Atlantic Division.



“Whenever I see Pete Taylor, I see Major Taylor, the Executive Officer of the 65th Engineer Battalion, the Battalion I joined as a Second Lieutenant in 1997,” Hibner said. “He was one of my early impressions of active-duty field grade officers, and to this day, he was one of the best I ever worked with. So, to join a team that Pete was on was nothing short of exciting for me. I was able to reconnect with Pete as the Savannah District Commander and now as the South Atlantic Division Commander, and he is as steadfast in his commitment to mission success and professionalism as he ever was. He will be very missed, but he will always be a part of the USACE and South Atlantic Division family.”



Taylor said that previously serving the Mobile District as Commander, gave him a unique perspective when he came back to the District as both Chief of Staff and DPPM.



“Very view individuals see all we do in the Mobile District,” Taylor said. “The work supporting our military, our many civil works roles (navigation, disaster response, hydropower, recreation, and improving our ports), Regulatory Division’s work protecting the environment while enabling sustainable development, and the difference we make in Central and South America. So, serving the Commander provided me with a well-rounded understanding of the District’s very large and diverse program.”



Upon retirement Taylor will get to spend more time with his wife Kim, with whom he will be celebrating his 40th anniversary in February. Taylor said he and his wife will be traveling to the west coast for their grandson’s first birthday and they will also travel to Antarctica.



Taylor said there was no doubt about what he will miss the most about the Mobile District.



“Without a doubt, it’s the people,” Taylor said. “I have a second family…the men and women I see and speak with every day. I start every morning on the first floor getting a cup of coffee and then I work my way up to the eighth floor, just popping in to say hello. I will miss my morning coffee strolls.”



When told of the impact of his leadership during his time with the Mobile District and the legacy he leaves behind with over $21 Billion delivered in projects and programs, Taylor said the credit goes to the team.



“It says we have an incredible team,” Taylor said. “Our motto, ‘Mobile Delivers’ isn’t just a phrase, it’s in our DNA. Our team genuinely takes great pride in delivering on expectations… in leading the way within South Atlantic Division and across USACE. When Col. Chapman and I visit members of Congress, we consistently receive praise about the great work the District accomplishes and the difference we’re making.”