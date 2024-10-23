Tyndall F-35 deliveries resume

The 325th Fighter Wing received several newly-upgraded F-35A Lightning II aircraft over the past few months—a welcome delivery after a year-long manufacturing delay.



The latest version of the Technology Refresh (TR) 3 software has now been installed, allowing the deliveries of F-35s to their respective units to resume. The TR-3 upgrades include improved displays, computer memory and processing power.



While the 325th FW and the 95th Fighter Squadron “Boneheads” await additional aircraft deliveries, the squadron seized every opportunity to work closely with other F-35 units, ensuring inbound Tyndall pilots can still operate and train.



“We have paired with sister F-35 units such as the Wisconsin and Alabama Air National Guard to leverage integration between our like-squadrons,” said Lt. Col. Michael “CAIN” Powell, 95th FS commander. “Since we all have delayed aircraft delivery, we’re able to support each other in larger flying training missions and simulator integration events, which keeps us healthy on training currencies, but also builds healthy partnerships that will be needed in future combat operations.”



The sister units emphasized the invaluable role their partnership and collaboration had on ensuring collective combat airpower readiness despite the delay.



“Collaborating with other F-35 units allows our squadron to build essential experience in agile combat by executing missions from multiple operating sites simultaneously,” elaborated Lt. Col. Donald Lambering, 100th FS commander and instructor flight pilot. “Training in joint, all-domain environments prepare us for more advanced mission scenarios, which can only be effectively simulated through integration with various squadrons and airframes. These efforts, alongside large force exercises across the nation, ensure our pilots remain mission-ready and capable of delivering lethal force.”



Powell also credits the successful navigation of delivery delays to maintaining constant communication with the Air Force Personnel Center, 15th Air Force, and Air Combat Command.



“We’ve mitigated most issues through communication to ensure that the 95th FS is ready when needed for operational taskings,” Powell said. “Deliberate flying and maintenance schedules are meticulously planned out to provide sufficient aircraft availability for both our operational pilots and our maintenance personnel.”



The Boneheads have also capitalized on Tyndall’s massive biannual air-to-air and air-to-ground exercises, Checkered Flag and Weapons System Evaluation Program-East (WSEP). These events provide integration opportunities with a variety of aircraft and partner nations for pilots to complete their required upgrade training.



“While challenging, the Boneheads have been able to strike a balance,” said Powell of the delays. “That balance includes opportunities to instill a solid training foundation, operational processes, and squadron culture prior to scaling operations for combat readiness.”



Although F-35 delays are a hurdle the DoD and industry are working to overcome, the growing 95th FS is placing an intense focus on Airmen readiness and optimizing a combat-ready fighter squadron.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.24.2024 12:25 Story ID: 483859 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall F-35 deliveries resume, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.