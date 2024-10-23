Miss America congratulates Air Force’s newest naturalized citizens

Photo By Miriam Thurber | Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, congratulates the Air...... read more read more Photo By Miriam Thurber | Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, congratulates the Air Force's newest Airmen before the Basic Military Training coining ceremony at the 37th Training Wing on Oct 9, 2024. Over 700 Airmen graduated this week, including 36 brand new U.S. citizens who were recognized for completing their naturalization process upon completion of Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – As family and friends found their seats in the bleachers, 36 soon-to-be-Airmen marched inside, signed their names and officially became naturalized U.S. citizens on Oct. 9 at the 37th Training Wing.



Before the trainees headed back outside to prepare for the Coining Ceremony, a milestone in Basic Military Training graduation, Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, congratulated the group.



“Welcome to the team!” Marsh said. “The Air Force has taken great care of me, and I know it will do the same for you.” Marsh continued, encouraging the trainees to take advantage of everything the Air Force has to offer, from education benefits to comradery. She concluded with a final congratulations: “I’m honored to serve alongside you.”



Every week, the 37th Training Wing partners with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service to help trainees become citizens by the time they graduate Basic Military Training. Since the program stood up in April 2023, more than 1,500 Airmen have become American citizens through the initiative.



On Oct. 9, the 36 newly naturalized citizens came from around the world, representing countries like Cameroon, Honduras, Jamaica, India, Thailand, Nigeria and more. Since the program’s birth, the United States Air Force has welcomed Airmen from 120 countries into its ranks.



“For the first time in my life, I feel as though I have equality, rights and my own political voice,” said Airman Ross Mudie, one of the original trainees to graduate through the naturalization program on April 26, 2023. “I am blessed and proud to add anything and everything I can do for the U.S.”



To qualify, immigrants must have a legal permanent resident visa with either a minimum 6 months remaining before its expiration or a USCIS-granted extension. In additional to meeting the basic enlistment qualifications—such as medical, physical and moral—applicants must achieve a minimum score of 31 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB). As will all Air Force applicants, eligibility for enlistment is limited to women and men between the ages of 18 and 42, or 17 and 42 with parental consent.



As of January 2024, legal permanent residents can enlist into nearly 50 career fields, including health services management and materiel management specialists. Once accepted, trainees will experience the traditional seven and a half weeks of Basic Military Training, earning their naturalized citizenship at graduation before heading off to career-specific technical training.





Newly naturalized Airmen, like all active-duty Airmen, receive 30 days of vacation with pay every year, full medical and dental coverage and low-cost life insurance options. Additionally, Airmen are eligible for up to 100% Tuition Assistance to pursue higher education and receive G.I. Bill options through the Department of Veterans Affairs. As fully qualified Airmen, naturalized citizens through this program have access to all the benefits their peers do.



“As we proudly stand alongside these new citizens reaching this important milestone, we see a competitive advantage for the USAF,” said Col. Billy Wilson, 737th Training Group Commander. “Their journey mirrors our mission: removing barriers and developing mission-ready Airmen. Moments like this underscore the meaningful work we do, strengthening our force with diverse talent and unwavering dedication.”



If interested in joining the United States Air Force, legal permanent residents can reach out to their local recruiter to discuss eligibility, career options and next steps.